Most pandemic restrictions lifted

California reached a turning point in the global pandemic Tuesday as most restrictions were lifted statewide.
The state implemented an honor system allowing fully vaccinated people to forgo masks and social distancing at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and grocery stores, even as employees will still be required to abide by California’s COVID-19 restrictions pending a decision later this week by a state safety board. However, some businesses and counties may still require them.
Local health officials, citing state guidance, announced that most places may return to pre-pandemic operations. In East Contra Costa County, many patrons of local businesses celebrated their recent lifting of restrictions after 15 months.
“Our shop is big enough for a small amount of people to be inside with no masks and safe distancing,” said Rake Salon employee Shannon Jackson.
Businesses have three choices: operate on an honor system; require customers to show proof of vaccination, or they can still require everyone to wear a mask.
For now, masks will still be required in places like public transit, airports, health care and indoor school classes.
“We are not requiring masks, just giving the option,” said Denise Gleeson of Calvary Community Church. “We respect if someone wants a social distancing option available.”
John Kontgianis from Geddes Music said he will abide by his customers’ wishes.
“We will respect parents’ wishes as well as follow what the schools say,” he said. “If school is requiring masks in class, we will require masks in lessons, unless the parents say otherwise.”
Health care providers will continue with COVID-19 restrictions.
“The new masking guidelines do not apply to health care facilities, so we will continue to require that patients and visitors wear a mask at all times in our facilities,” said Ben Drew, director of corporate communications at John Muir Health Medical Center.
Local municipalities have mixed reactions on whether they will lift the restrictions that they have imposed.
“The issue is that we still have two days for the governor to make a variety of changes and impose a bunch of things,” said Mike Davies, Discovery Bay town manager. “For the upcoming (board) meeting we’re still doing a telephonic meetings. If everything goes right with the governor’s orders, I’m hopeful that we can open it up for the July 7 board meeting and committee meetings. We’ll have to see what it looks like. It’s still a wait and see on, even if we do open, what does that mean? What restrictions, if any, will take place?”
Oakley officials have set a date as to when it will allow in-person meetings.
“We have planned a phased in reopening with July 6, 2021, being the start date for in person-services between 7:30 a.m and noon,” said Nancy Marquez-Suarez, assistant to the city manager of Oakley and human resources director. “Anything beyond noon, would be by appointment only. Fridays would also be by appointment only. We hope this phased approach will allow us to make adjustments where needed, especially as the various guidelines continue to be murky and unclear at best.”
The city of Brentwood is also taking precautions.
“The city is looking forward to returning many of its services back to in-person operations. City Hall will return to in-person operations on July 6 and open to the public without appointments for most services,” said Brentwood Public Information Officer Gregory Lawson. “Public meetings are currently being held virtually; in-person meetings may resume with City Council’s direction at the June 22 Council Meeting, and in following guidance from county and state health officials. The city encourages all individuals to wear masks for their safety as well as the safety of our employees as directed by state and county guidance.”
