With a world more diverse than ever, representation of minority groups is essential. Representation acts as a tool to increase acceptance, a fundamental factor in fostering a more inclusive community. Since representation is a base for progress in a community, towns should constantly try to accurately represent their residents for not only the community, but the people in it as well.
While minority representation is demanded by local youth, it remains to be lacking. Poor representation -- or lack thereof -- is an issue that haunts many communities. The LGBTQ+ community, for instance, is highly underrepresented within the Brentwood community.
“Being in Brentwood, there is little to no representation regarding the LGBTQ+ community,” shared Justin Jacobs-Olivet, a queer teenager. “You really have to figure things out on your own. And while you are figuring yourself out, there are people consistently making comments about you and talking behind your back”.
Because Brentwood is devoid of LGBTQ+ representation, members of the community often feel isolated.
“I know there are lots of people against [LGBTQ+] here,” expressed another queer teenager. “Brentwood is not the kind of area where I feel safe walking around holding hands with my girlfriend.”
“I shouldn’t have to feel any less safe because of something I can’t control,” they later confessed.
This is a common sentiment that many members of the LGBTQ+ hold. Therefore, a change in representation to increase inclusivity in Brentwood is needed. Whether it be increased media coverage, diversified political boards, more LGBTQ+ centered events or activities, or more pressure on locals to represent LGBTQ+ groups, the demand for representation remains present.
Representation should not stop at the community level. Administrations in schools can start to educate and address LGBTQ+ matters in curriculum.n addition to that, administation should apply a zero-toleratance policy for any homophobic or transphobic behavior that comes from staff or student.
Another common idea around increased representation is its ability to change lives. how increased LGBTQ+ representation can change people’s lives.
“Having an increase in representation would change my everyday life by allowing me to see other people with similar lives, which can help me through my own struggles and hardships since they can relate to me,” explained Jacobs-Olivet.
This positive effect is not constricted to only LGBTQ+ representation. Positive representation for marginalized races, ethinities, and religions tend to achieve similar results. Therefore, representation of all minority groups is vital. As fellow community members, neighbors, and friends, it is our duty to ensure a safe and inclusive community to all.
