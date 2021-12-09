State Assemblyman Jim Frazier resigns from government post

California State Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-11, announced his resignation from the state Assembly last week.
“It’s time to catch up on a lot of things – family, friends and work opportunities,” said Frazier in an interview with The Press. “I dedicated the last 14 years of my life to this. I need just to catch up.”
Since 2012, Frazier has represented more than 500,000 residents of District 11, which covers parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento and Solano counties and includes Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley. His last day in office will be Dec. 31.
“I am very thankful for all that Assemblymember Frazier has done in support of Brentwood and East Contra Costa, during the many years of dedicated service to our community,” said Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant. “I wish him much success in the future.”
Frazier first sought elected office in 2008 when he successfully ran for a seat on the Oakley City Council. He went on to serve as mayor of the city from 2011 to 2012. Frazier was elected to the state Assembly in 2012 and easily won reelection every two years since then. His current term is set to expire Dec. 5, 2022.
In a press release announcing his resignation, Frazier is quoted as saying, “This is the best job I ever had. I have enjoyed serving the State of California and the 11th Assembly District and greatly appreciate the confidence that my constituents have shown in me over the last nine years. I am proud of the many successes that we achieved together.”
The path to a political career had a tragic start for Frazier after a head-on collision killed one of his daughters and severely injured another in 2000. He successfully lobbied the California Department of Transportation to improve road conditions at the accident location after learning that well over a hundred accidents and several other fatalities had occurred in the same spot. Transportation issues have continued to be front and center among Frazier’s agenda, and the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1, which he authored, is a highlight of his tenure as an assemblymember.
“Thank you for your leadership on traffic safety, maintaining (a) state of good repair, rebuilding our infrastructure and creating jobs,” wrote David S. Kim, secretary of the California State Transportation Agency, in a social media post. “Your efforts on SB 1 have enabled [California] to advance significant improvements, including transit and active transportation.”
Frazier has focused his efforts on residents with special needs, protection of the Delta and the improvement of public safety. He currently serves as chair of the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee and serves as co-chair of the Delta Caucus and the Legislative Outdoor Sporting Caucus. He is a member of the Bay Area Caucus and Mental Health Caucus. Additionally, Frazier is a board member of the Delta Conservancy.
“Jim Frazier has been a strong proponent for the Delta and I hate to see him go,” said Jan McCleery, past President of Save the California Delta Alliance. “He would always show up at events to support us and even hung one of our ‘Stop the Tunnels’ signs from the balcony of his office to annoy Gov. Jerry Brown as he walked by on his way to lunch. He made the Delta one of his focal points and was a strong voice for us. He will be missed.”
The process to fill Frazier’s seat for the remainder of his term has not been formally announced, but he has endorsed Suisun Mayor Lori Wilson for the position.
“Mayor Lori Wilson is far and away the best candidate to take over representing the people of the 11th Assembly District,” Frazier said in a statement. “She has my full and unqualified support. I am confident that she has all the skills to keep driving the district forward with her exceptional experience, smart leadership instincts and unmatched financial background. Mayor Wilson is a public servant we can all depend on and I’m honored to support her for the district I’ve passionately served for almost a decade.”
Frazier’s own future is not yet clearly defined. He intends to look for employment opportunities in the transportation sector.
“I’m going to miss the ability to help people on a daily basis,” Frazier said. “People called (when) they needed our help. We were there. It was a unified effort with my staff. We always knew the constituent came first, and we would do whatever we could. If we didn’t know how, we’d find out how to get them to the right people.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.