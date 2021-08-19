Contra Costa County has announced ahead of the Sep. 14 gubernatorial recall election that all registered voters in the county will receive a mail-in ballot in order to promote safe voting practices during the ongoing pandemic.
“We know some people feel it’s important to cast their votes in person, but with COVID still around and new variant complications, the safest choice this election is to vote by mail,” explained Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer, in a press release dated Aug. 16. “For folks who choose to go to their polling places to vote, we ask that they follow the same basic precautions they would as if they were going to the grocery store: wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and wash or sanitize your hands before and after you go.”
To ensure they receive a ballot in the mail, voters should make sure they are registered to vote and that their address is correct before Aug. 30. This can be done by visiting www.voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. After that date, registration must be done in person at a polling place or early voting site. Mail-in ballots have already begun to be sent out, beginning on Aug. 13. The county has instructed any registered voters who have not received a ballot by Aug. 30 to call 925-335-7800.
No stamp is required to return ballots by mail. To be considered timely, all mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within seven days of the election. The county is encouraging voters to return their ballots as soon as possible.
“November’s election was one of the smoothest elections I’ve experienced in 30 years,” said Debi Cooper, the registrar of voters for Contra Costa County. “Over 90% of county voters voted by mail in the November presidential election. Voters listened to our recommendations and returned their ballots early. This kept voters safe and allowed us to process more ballots for the election night count.”
Although voting by mail is currently considered the safest available voting option by health officials as it limits contact with others, in-person voting options will still be available for those who elect to use them. Voters who choose to cast their ballot in person will be required to wear a face covering, as will all election staff and volunteers. The county will provide personal protection equipment for voters who do not have their own and polling locations will have sanitizer readily available.
Eight regional early voting sites, including Brentwood, Antioch and Martinez will open on Sept. 10 where voters can cast their ballot or drop off their mail-in ballot. Around 150 polling locations will be open across the county on Election Day, Sept.14.
Contra Costa residents can register to vote and find nearest voting locations online at www.cocovote.us
