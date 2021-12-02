The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) amended a federal permit application last week to change to the preferred tunnel route for the proposed Delta Conveyance Project (DCP), a move that has Delta advocates questioning DWR’s long-term plans for the South Delta.
The agency said the move was necessary to align the federal permit application – known as a Section 404 and filed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – and a draft environmental impact report that is currently being prepared by DWR. The so-called Bethany Alternative will be the preferred project in both documents, though DWR stressed that the change does not indicate that a decision has been made with regard to the route the tunnel will take if the project is approved.
The Bethany Alternative tunnel route bypasses the Clifton Court Forebay near Tracy, a design aspect that has caused concerns among those who advocate on behalf of Delta interests.
“There wouldn’t be any incentive to maintain water quality in the South Delta for other uses,” said Osha Meserve, a Sacramento-based environmental lawyer active in efforts to oppose a Delta tunnel. “That’s a big concern for South and Central Delta water users. There seems to be an intent (on DWR’s behalf) to ultimately abandon the South Delta. I think selecting this as the proposed alternative further signals DWR’s intent to not divert from the South Delta.”
When DWR submitted its notice of preparation for the initiative in January 2020, it identified two possible tunnel alternatives - the Central and Eastern – and later established the Eastern Alternative as the preferred project. Analysis completed to date on the draft environmental report led DWR to the conclusion that the Bethany Alternative had advantages over both the Central and Eastern alignments. For that reason, DWR plans to identify the Bethany Alternative as the preferred option in the draft environmental report.
“As DWR has made progress on the detailed environmental review, it has become apparent that the Bethany Alternative does have less fill activities into waters of the United States,” wrote Carolyn Buckman, DWR assistant deputy director, in a letter to the USACE. “Because of the importance of reducing fill activities as part of the Section 404 process, DWR is submitting this letter to inform USACE that DWR will be identifying the Bethany Alternative as the proposed project in the draft environmental report that is expected to be released for public review in mid-2022. Therefore, DWR would like to amend the permit application as it was previously amended on June 15, 2020 to replace the previously identified Eastern Alternative with the Bethany Alternative for the proposed project.”
All three alternatives start with a pair of intakes to be constructed in the North Delta, one near the town of Hood and the other near the town of Courtland. The tunnel corridors diverge from a point near the intersection of Twin Cities Road and Interstate Highway 5 in Sacramento County. The Central Alternative moves southwest as it travels through the heart of the Delta, while the Eastern Alternative roughly parallels I-5 as it moves south. Both alignments terminate near the Clifton Court Forebay, and both options require the construction of a new forebay adjacent to the Clifton Court facility.
The Bethany Alternative follows the same route as the Eastern Alternative, but it terminates farther south at the existing Bethany Reservoir. This plan does not require the construction of a new forebay, which is considered an advantage of this design compared to the other alternatives. According to DWR, new pumps would be required to move the water from the tunnel into the reservoir.
While DWR has identified a preferred project alternative, all alternatives, including a no-tunnel alternative, are expected to be considered in the draft environmental report.
“DWR is conducting a thorough analysis of all potential options and will present its findings in the draft EIR for public review and comment,” read a DWR document announcing the change to the Section 404 application.
Michael Brodsky, legal counsel for Save the California Delta Alliance, expressed concern over DWR’s announcement. In an email that Brodsky sent to The Press, he argued that if the tunnel bypasses the Clifton Court Forebay, which it does in the Bethany Alternative, DWR will have little need to keep operating its pumps located there. Those pumps currently provide fresh Delta water to the Central Valley and Southern California by way of State Water Project infrastructure including pumps and canals. If DWR’s pumps in Tracy are shut off, DWR could allow salt water intrusion to occur in the South Delta unabated.
The federally operated Central Valley Project (CVP) also draws water from those pumps. To date, operators of the CVP have not agreed to participate in the DCP. Brodsky suggested that adoption of the Bethany Alternative could urge their participation.
“It also could be used to pressure the federal government to join the tunnel project as federal water is now withdrawn at Clifton Court,” Brodsky said. “If the feds join the tunnel, and the tunnel connects directly to Bethany, that takes us a step closer to a salt water Delta.”
Delta advocate and Bethel Island resident David Gloski reached a similar conclusion. During an interview with The Press, Gloski said that once SWP pumps can draw its water from the North Delta, its need to manage salinity in the South Delta is diminished, if not eliminated.
“Their interest isn’t aligned with the Delta anymore,” he said. “Their interest is somewhat aligned now because they have to have fresh water in the Delta where their pumps are. But once they take it (from the North Delta) their interests are no longer aligned with the Delta. They don’t care. With climate change coming, which I do believe is an issue, seas will rise. Salinity is going to want to come in, and they won’t care because they’re getting their water high enough that it’s not a problem for them.”
