Brentwood Library used book sale set for Nov. 13

Generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 11, 2021 @ 9:55 pm
A Friends of the Brentwood Library used book sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale will be held in the library’s community room and will feature holiday books for children and adults, crafts and cookbooks. The sale will also offer mystery bags and puzzles for all ages.
From 1 to 2 pm, the organization will provide bags customers can fill for $7.
The organization will also offer paperbacks for 50 cents each or four for $1. People who wish to join the organization may also pick up a membership application at the sale.
The Brentwood library is located at 104 Oak St. Face masks are required for entry.
For more information, call 925-315-0086.
