The Art Guild of the Delta announced the 2021 Excellence in Arts Scholarship award recipients. Four $500 awards were presented.
The winners are: Azelia Ibarra of Heritage High School; Nyha Christoffersen of Liberty High School; Kobe Tavis of Freedom High School and Kaya Gusimat of Independence High School!
AGD’s Excellence in Arts Scholarship program was established in 2020 to recognize and support the talented high school seniors in our community. This initiative compliments Art Guild of the Delta’s monetary awards made annually to student artists showing in the Los Medanos Community College Student Art Show. For the past seven years, the AGD has given $14,300 to local college and high school students. These programs represent the values embedded in the AGD’s mission to serve the community by promoting all areas of artistic endeavors.
For more information about AGD visit its website www.ArtGuildoftheDelta.org
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.