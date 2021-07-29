Back to school ... finally!
Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

Garin Elementary School friends Jizell Martinez and Naomi Lani were thrilled to find themselves in matching unicorn shirts for the first day of school, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Brentwood Union School District students returned this week, as did students in other districts across East County. For some students, the start of the year meant returning to a physical classroom for the first time in a while, following the COVID-19-induced distance learning.

[Photos] First day of school at Garin Elementary School

