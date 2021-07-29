Garin Elementary School friends Jizell Martinez and Naomi Lani were thrilled to find themselves in matching unicorn shirts for the first day of school, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Brentwood Union School District students returned this week, as did students in other districts across East County. For some students, the start of the year meant returning to a physical classroom for the first time in a while, following the COVID-19-induced distance learning.
The Sakari Family take the obligatory first day of school photo in front of Garin Elementary School, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The Anderson Family pause outside the office of Garin Elementary School, Brentwood, Calif. to have their photo taken on the first day of school, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Garin Elementary friends, Jizell Martinez and Naomi Lani, were thrilled to find themselves in matching unicorn shirts for the first day of school, Thursday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
[Photos] First day of school at Garin Elementary School
Messages of welcome and encouragement fill the windows of Garin Elementary School in Brentwood, Calif. for the first day of school, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Union School District in Brentwood, Calif. returned to in-person learning, with modifications for student safety, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Union School District in Brentwood, Calif. returned to in-person learning, with modifications for student safety, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The Lani Family are excited for the first day of school at Garin Elementary, Wednesday, July, 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Union School District in Brentwood, Calif. returned to in-person learning, with modifications for student safety, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Union School District in Brentwood, Calif. returned to in-person learning, with modifications for student safety, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Brentwood Union School District in Brentwood, Calif. returned to in-person learning, with modifications for student safety, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Michael and Sam Wallace share a quick hug before heading into the first day of school at Garin Elementary, Thursday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
The Mendoza family are all smiles for the start of school at Garin Elementary School, Brentwood, Calif, Thursday, July 28, 2021. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
