Free copies of his books will be distributed at the Brentwood library to participating students while supplies last. Every fourth- and fifth- grade classroom will get a set of his Flashback 4 books, which feature a return visit to historical events. Each school library will get a boxed set of the Weird School series.
“Brentwood Union School District is so proud to collaborate with the Friends of the Brentwood Library,” said Liz Ybarra, coordinator of Elementary Programs for the Brentwood Union School District. “Dan Gutman’s stories are engaging, and any opportunity for our students to interact with such a creative author is always a tremendous learning experience.”
Library Manager Andrea Freyler expressed similar sentiments.
“We are thrilled to have Dan Gutman. He appeals to a broad audience and crosses many genres to keep kids coming back for more,” she said. “It is hard to keep his books on our shelves.”
The presentations, in collaboration with the Brentwood Union School District, are made possible with money raised by the Friends of the Brentwood Library and the Brentwood Library Foundation as part of the Travis Credit Union Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Initiative in 2020.
The Credit Union matched community contributions. The Brentwood Library chose to support distance learning in Brentwood Elementary School. Additional funds for the book distribution come from the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
Kathy Mount, president of the Friends of the Brentwood Library, said the organization is excited to be part of the program.
“We were delighted to be part of this program and thank the many people who contributed to this challenge and continue to support the work of the Friends,” she said.
