Normality usually isn’t anything to celebrate, but when it follows a pandemic-induced year of uncertainty, the ordinary is relished — just ask Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) personnel.
The district kicked off the school year traditionally this week with a convocation ceremony, a welcome return of the familiar following a school year dominated by distance learning.
The district’s certificated, classified and leadership team members converged on the Heritage High School lawn to officially welcome back to school each other and celebrate five, 10, 15, 20 and 25-year district employees.
The biggest source of excitement: the return of full-time, in-person instruction.
“Tomorrow (the first day of school) is going to be a blast,” said LHUSD Superintendent Eric Volta. “I cannot wait to welcome our students back to our campus...It’s going to be a beautiful year.”
The five-district schools and Gateway program, which serves 18-22-year-old students with disabilities, anticipates an 8,411-student enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year—an increase of 109 students over last year.
Several of the district’s 745 certificated, classified and leadership team members said this week they cannot wait for the school year to begin.
“Last year, we had an unprecedented look at our students outside of the classroom and recognized the immeasurable value of being in-person with them to guide them and support their learning and success,” said Liberty Education Association President Hillary Pedrotti.” We became acutely aware of how online learning can work for only a fraction of our students. The ability of students to work with each other, to have meaningful discussions and seek answers is unquestionably better in a classroom than at home. “Because of that, a return to our classrooms and in-person instruction is a welcome relief.”
Volta said the district plans to implement a multi-tiered system of academic, social, emotional and behavioral support to reengage students with school after 16 months of “unique learning experiences.”
Students returning to school this week should also notice several campus enhancement projects in various stages of completion, Volta added.
Just a handful include a new cafeteria; administration building and classroom complex at Liberty High School; a new theater, construction classroom and auxiliary gym at Freedom; and a new culinary arts building, classroom complex and science area at Heritage.
While all the programs are rolled out and construction completed, just the simple return of school is enough to excite many. “What a year it’s been and what a year to look forward to,” said CSEA President Richie Masadas.
