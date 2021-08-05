COVID-19 cases reported as school year commences

As East County students returned to school last week, the COVID-19 pandemic threat followed close behind.
The Brentwood Union School District reported 10 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 2, and an estimated 35 cases have popped up in the Liberty Union High School District, although leaders from both districts said they don’t believe the cases have spread in school.
“Due to the timing, these are all cases that were contracted prior to coming to school,” said Eric Volta, superintendent of the Liberty Union High School District, on his district’s reported cases.
Volta said district nurses were still in the process of verifying cases and contract tracing as of Aug. 2, but it’s believed that almost 30 of the district’s cases were students — more than half yet to show up to school.
Meanwhile, the Brentwood Union School District’s positive case count sat at 10 on the same Aug. 2 date — nine students and one staff member, spread over seven of the district’s 11 elementary and middle school sites.
Garin, Loma Vista and Pioneer elementary schools each had two cases, with one each at Ron Nunn and Mary Casey Black elementary schools, and one case each at Bristow and Edna Hill middle schools.
Oakley Union Elementary School District officials did not return requests for comment as of press time.
The cases are a representation of the wider community surge of the virus, Volta and Eaton said. The last two weeks have seen 248 COVID-19 cases reported in Brentwood; 244 in Oakley; and 69 in Discovery Bay.
Countywide, there has been a 25.8% jump in active cases (to 3,560) and a 54.1% increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations (to 140) the last 14 days.
Currently, only children 12 and older are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
“The health department tells us that schools are going to reflect the same percentage of positive cases in the community that you are in,” Eaton said. “Over the last 14 days, Brentwood had over 200 positive cases. The health department is telling us there is no reason to expect schools would be any different.”
The Liberty Union and Brentwood Union school districts are both following state department of health COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Some of Brentwood Union School District’s precautions include requiring students wear masks indoors (and adults too, when they are interacting with children); maximizing physical distance while eating, especially indoors; routine daily cleaning of frequently touched surfaces; encouraging students and adults to wash their hands often; and installing HVAC unit filters.
The Liberty Union High School District is taking similar precautions. Both districts have also implemented strict protocols for dealing with students who present COVID-19 symptoms.
Karl Fischer, Contra Costa Health Services public information officer, said the best line of defense against the virus is getting vaccinated, but for those underage, it’s imperative that they take precautions.
“The Bay Area is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and we are all at greater risk of coming in contact with the virus,” he said. “Students attending in-person classroom instruction can also lower the risk to themselves, classmates and family members by following their school’s COVID safety plans, making sure they always wear face masks while at school, staying home when they are not feeling well and getting tested for COVID whenever they have symptoms.”
Despite the rocky COVID-19 landscape, Volta and Eaton said they both prefer that schools remain open.
Volta called the first day of school last week — for some students the first time they’d come to campus in well over a year — one of the most memorable in his 33-year career.
“We want schools to be open,” Eaton said. “When you take our students and staff, we have over 10,000 people. We would like to have no positive cases, but the health department is telling us that we will have positive cases until community spread goes down.”
For more COVID-19-related information from the Brentwood Union School District, visit https://bit.ly/2Vt3ul2 For information from the Liberty Union High School District, visit https://bit.ly/2TUFp6d.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.