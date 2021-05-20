The Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) will provide free breakfast and lunch for children and teens aged 1 – 18.
Meals will be served at the Delta Vista Middle School located at 4901 Frank Hengel Way in Oakley from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays only. Students will be able to pick up a week’s worth of meals at that time.
This summer program will run on Mondays from June 7 to July 23.
There is no enrollment, paperwork, or income specifications required to participate. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), providing healthy meals for children during the summer months when regular school is dismissed. The USDA and the California Department of Education are equal opportunity providers and employers.
Students can also pick up meals curbside by requesting a form at the Delta Vista Middle School that must be completed and returned. Based on USDA guidelines, students can only choose one option to receive meals: curbside pick up or daily take-home meals at the end of class. All OUESD enrolled students must present personal identification numbers when picking up their meals. For more information, call 625-6852.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.