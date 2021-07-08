Students who consistently go above and beyond are rare, yet Heritage High School senior Rochelle Mosley does so not just in one area but in three: athletically, academically and through extracurricular activities.
Sixth grade marked the beginning of Mosley’s volleyball journey and her continued dedication blossomed during her sophomore year of high school, as she earned the setter position on Heritage’s varsity team. Just one year later, Mosley was named Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) Most Valuable Player.
“Volleyball is a team sport, there’s no best player, but just something in me that the head coaches must have noticed as deserving for the award,” she stated humbly.
Outside of the court, Mosley is also a stellar scholar in school as she finished her junior year with the title, “Leader of the Year” and a whopping 4.8 grade-point average. While others may shy away from the workload of seven advanced placement classes, it is not a problem for this aspiring neurosurgeon and teacher.
“I prioritize everything I need to do and never view it as a task. It’s just my daily routine,” responded Mosley when asked how she balances her busy schedule.
However, the most striking aspect of Mosley’s character is her devotion to improving the Brentwood community. For example, Mosley helped launch The Learning Community Project, a nonprofit organization that works to offer free kindergarten to 12-graders tutoring and expanded educational opportunities.
“Learning basics through a camera is so hard, especially when it’s foundational knowledge,” she said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to learn like that and I’m glad to help fill in gaps [left over from the pandemic].”
Though summer is often associated with naps and Netflix, Mosley’s plans reflect her inner strive and include: her last volleyball tournament in Florida, three junior college courses and a free art show hosted by her nonprofit.
“Growing up I had access to everything I wanted or needed, and for some that’s not the case, so I love being able to help wherever I can,” explained Mosley as to why she is so adamant to give back.
As Associated Student Body (ASB) President during her senior year of high school, Mosley wishes to have fun and do everything she can to provide the relief of a better year for students.
“I want to be the best person I can be and I encourage others to do the same and not let anything stop them from achieving what they want to,” she concluded.
If you put good into the world, it makes its way back as a reward; Mosley embodies this message as she achieves her goals while nurturing growth for the community around her.
