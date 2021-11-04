Heritage teacher honored for his positive impact on students

A long-time Heritage High School teacher has been honored with an award after being nominated by one of his former students.
Dave Fogelstrom, an educator and coach for nearly 30 years in the East Bay, has been honored with the Teacher of Impact Award from Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. According to the Saint Mary’s College website, the Teacher of Impact Award is for students to recognize teachers who they feel have had the “greatest impact” on their lives. Fogelstrom was nominated by one of his former Heritage students, Jenna Taylor.
“He was a wonderful Literary Analysis Pre-AP teacher. Aside from that, he was someone I could look to for advice in school and in life,” said Taylor of Fogelstrom in a press release. “He’s an extraordinary mentor who inspired and pushed me to be who I am today.”
“I am extremely honored and humbled to have received the Teacher of Impact Award,” Fogelstrom said. “The Teacher of Impact award really makes me proud to be part of the Heritage staff where we all attempt to put students first and foremost as our focus for being in the classroom. I have always believed in kids first, content second, when approaching how I manage my lessons and present curriculum. Jenna Taylor was an outstanding student who was inquisitive, hard-working, and overall interested in learning material at a deep and profound level. The fact that she remembered me inspires me to work even harder each day to impact students.”
According to Heritage High School Principal Carrie Wells, any time a former student takes the time to recognize a teacher with an award such as the Teacher of Impact Award, it is a meaningful honor for the staff members and a testament to their hard work and dedication to their profession, while also recognizing an impactful high school teacher who helped their students.
“Mr. Fogelstrom is a dedicated teacher whose presence on campus makes a positive mark on staff and students,” said Wells. “He is keenly aware of how an educator’s role in the classroom and in extra-curricular activities can make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of students and the culture of a school. I am extremely proud to have Mr. Fogelstrom as a long-time teacher on the Heritage staff and in the Liberty Union High School District.”
Fogelstrom began his career in 1992 at Antioch Junior High School, then later moved to Deer Valley High School in Antioch upon its opening in 1996. From there, Fogelstrom then transferred to Heritage High upon the school’s opening in 2005, and was part of the school’s original staff that year.
“I learned a ton in those early years and had to find my own voice and philosophy as an educator,” said Fogelstrom. “It’s been a long, funny, and wild ride. I now have students whose parents I had as students in Antioch many years ago. It makes me feel old, but the students keep me on my toes, which I suppose keeps me young at heart.”
Fogelstrom has also received the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coach of the Year award during the 2020-2021 school year for varsity boys golf. Since his golf coaching tenure began in 2016, his teams have compiled an astounding 54-1 record and five straight Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) championships, winning 51 consecutive BVAL dual matches during that stretch.
“I see my head coaching position as just an extension of my teaching job moved from the classroom onto the football field or golf course,” said Fogelstrom. “I love my students and athletes. I have always tried to connect with them and let them know that as a teacher, I do not see myself in an adversarial role, but rather as an advocate who is here to help them achieve their goals or find their path in life.”
On top of receiving the Teacher of Impact and NFHS Coach of the Year awards, Fogelstrom, who also serves as head football coach, additionally has been chosen as a representative of the North Coast Section to represent the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).
“He will represent our section when they select the coach to represent the CIF at the national level,” said Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith. “Regardless of whether he becomes the CIF representative, we are proud of the fact that the NCS was able to acknowledge his effort and body of work.”
A link for those interested in nominating a teacher who they feel has made a positive impact on their lives can be found at www.stmarys-ca.edu/kudos-to-your-favorite-teacher.
