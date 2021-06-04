Established in 1955 by the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, Holy Rosary continues the traditions of providing a quality education rooted in the charisms of truth, study, community and service. The Class of 2021 has the distinguished honor of graduating Holy Rosary as faith-filled students, committed academic learners and active responsible citizens.
Holy Rosary had the unique opportunity to reopen the campus for in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year. With upgraded technology infrastructure, one-to-one devices for every student, small class sizes and a commitment from the families, the faculty was able to sustain learning for all students on campus and at home. The Class of 2021 completed major capstone projects that included their Proteus Research Project, Science Fair Project, and Rite of Passage Experience Presentation. Student Rocco duPont said, “The biggest challenge I have had at HRS was my Proteus presentation from this year. It was the biggest research project I had ever done, and it required a lot of perseverance, dedication and hard work to complete.” Another student, Carlee Ramos said, “My biggest challenge at HRS was doing online school and having to learn self-discipline during that time. One of my biggest accomplishments was getting first place in the science fair.”
The student leadership team maintained school spirit and led school-wide community service activities. The students far exceeded the student learning expectations during a pandemic that put the world on pause.
Cris Crisologo, eighth grade ELA, Religion and homeroom teacher, said, “It was a true honor to witness the growth of such a special group of young, faith-filled students. They responded to the challenges they were given, conjured up resiliency, and made this year a success, knowing that it was their responsibility alone to make the best out of what life offered them during the 2021 school year.”
The baccalaureate mass, graduation and awards ceremony can be viewed on the Holy Rosary Catholic School Facebook page @hrsantioch.
