On February 12, 2020, Heritage High School senior Joseph Hurtado, of BSA Troop 21, earned the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle project was to construct a shade structure for Resurrection Ministries. Joseph encountered many hurdles along the way, but his leadership and determination led to the structure you can see in front of the church today. In the second grade, he started scouting with Pack 21. On his journey to Eagle, he earned 45 merit badges, and served multiple years in various leadership positions.
