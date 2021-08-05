Knightsen Elementary welcomes new principal

Beede has worked previously as Freedom High School’s assistant principal and is looking forward to meeting his new student body. At a meet-and-greet held by Knightsen Elementary on July 26, Beede welcomed parents and students with a smile.
“I’m really excited to come here and support the older grade levels as they transition to high school, because I have a lot of knowledge in terms of what that transition is going to look like for older students,” Beede explained. “But I’m really excited also to work with our K through fifth-grade levels.”
The Knightsen Elementary School District has been working with Beede during this summer.
“He is eager to learn the longstanding traditions and culture within our school and community that make us the jewel of the East County,” Harvey Yurkovich, superintendent of the Knightsen Elementary School District said in an announcement email about the meet-and-greet.
Contra Costa school districts are still navigating the COVID pandemic, and student and staff safety and learning are important to Beede.
“We’re doing a number of things, interventions, we’ve brought on more personnel to support student learning,” Beede said. “We’re doing after-school programs, we’re doing in-school interventions with our students in all grade levels. And we’re really trying to provide those additional layers of support for our students.”
Like many other people in the area, Beede is aiming to be supportive and a guide for students in this new school year.
“I’m so grateful for the trust that they put in me to become the next principal here at a nice elementary school,” he said. “I know there’s a long history and legacy that I’m stepping into. And so I’m just excited to be a part of that and to hopefully grow that tradition.”
