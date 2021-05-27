The Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) will welcome new principals to Liberty High School and Freedom High School on July 1.
Liberty’s current principal, Heather Harper, will finish out the school year before she moves to Oregon to assume a leadership position in a school district there. Freedom’s Kelly Manke has already left Oakley for a position in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. The LUHSD board of trustees unanimously approved their replacements during their regular meeting on April 28.
Efa Huckaby, currently principal at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, will join the Liberty staff, and Lauren Kelly, who has worked in educational administration since 2002, will take on Freedom High School.
“I am just really happy,” said LUHSD superintendent Eric Volta. “They are both experienced administrators and educators, both highly regarded and well thought of. Those who did their own cyber sleuthing were impressed with the picks. The candidates we had were such a strong grouping of candidates.”
Huckaby was part of an accreditation visit to LUHSD in 2017 and said he liked what he saw.
“I was impressed with the community support, was impressed with the district administration and the site administration,” he recalled. “I think as educators, we always think about destination districts, and not that Mt. Diablo isn’t that for me, but when the position opened up, I submitted my paperwork, and I am very excited about the challenge and the opportunity to work with the Liberty community.”
Huckaby currently manages a student body of 1,250, significantly smaller than Liberty’s 2,700. He feels confident in his ability to take on the challenge and looks forward to being part of a school with a rich history of tradition and multigenerational attendance.
“I am just excited for the opportunity,” he said. “I’ve been at Ygnacio Valley High School for the last 12 years and I wouldn’t make this move for just any school. I am excited for the opportunities coming my way.”
Huckaby lives in Pittsburg with his wife and their children. He said he looks forward to being involved in all the activities at Liberty.
Kelly’s current position is Strong Workforce K-12 Pathways Coordinator for the Eden Area Regional Occupation Center in Hayward. The center hosts career technical education classes for four local high school districts and Kelly supports local education agencies in their grant roll outs. Though she loves being involved in a large center for education, she said she does miss the sense of community in a single high school.
“I had been a high school principal for eight years prior to my current role,” Kelly said. “I really missed the energy and enthusiasm that comes from a community, I have missed being at a high school that is the center of its community.”
She said the sense of community at Freedom High School and all of East County spoke to her and she looks forward to bringing students back on campus full time. Volta gave her a tour of the campus earlier this month and introduced her to the staff and she said she is ready to jump in and improve student outcomes.
Kelly currently lives in Pleasanton, and enjoys spending her free time outdoors and with friends. During the first months of her time in Oakley, she plans to put her primary focus on the safe return of students, teachers and staff members to full-time learning.
Though the district is excited to welcome two strong new leaders to its ranks, Harper and Manke will be missed.
“I have absolutely loved being a part of the Brentwood community for the last 12 years,” she said. “Having the privilege of being able to serve this community as the principal at Liberty has been one of the highlights of my career. I’m so grateful I was given the opportunity to be here and get to work with so many great people, community members and students, and I just wish them nothing but the best of luck moving forward and I think they are in really good hands with Mr. Huckaby.”
