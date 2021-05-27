On Sunday, Heritage High School played host to a graduation event with all the pomp one would expect from such a ceremony, but one whose circumstance could best be described as out of the ordinary. The ceremony was the Liberty Union High School District’s first ever African American baccalaureate event, put on to celebrate the achievements of the district’s African American students after a particularly difficult school year.
The 2020 academic year was a challenge for most students due to the changes brought on by the pandemic. Classes were taught online through virtual classrooms from the isolated safety of one’s own home. Combine this with the stress of a year that saw increased tensions in race relations and it is clear to see why the ability of these students to persevere and reach their educational goals was worthy of celebration.
“It’s really something special. This is the first event we’ve had of its kind,” organizer Crystal Shaw explained. Shaw, an educator at Heritage, went on to describe the various performers and presenters that were a part of the ceremony celebrating the graduating class. “Everyone donated their time to put on this event for our students…celebrating their achievements this year.”
Sixty-seven students signed up to participate in the Black Student Union-sponsored ceremony, which was livestreamed as well for those who could not be in attendance. Although it took place on the Heritage High School grounds, the graduation was open to students from all high schools in the district, including La Paloma and Independence. Superintendent Eric Volta and other members of the school board could be seen taking in the inaugural celebration from their front-row seats.
The African American baccalaureate ceremony was not just a celebration of academic achievement, but a celebration of shared culture as well. After a prayer by Reverend Edward Prothro-Harris Sr. of Agape Fellowship African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, there were several musical acts, such as the singing of the Black National Anthem and an African drum performance by Scott Tomtania, a local Harvard graduate working in the tech industry.
Shortly before the presentation of the graduates, Antioch mayor Lamar Thorpe took the stage to deliver an impassioned speech about his personal journey accepting his Black heritage and discovering pride in that aspect of himself. The entire event was emceed by Crystal Shaw’s son, Caleb Michael, a Heritage High School graduate whose relaxed and upbeat nature speaking in front of the crowd served to further energize the event.
As the event drew to a close and the students moved their tassels from right to left, they were encouraged to throw their hats in the air and celebrate as Montel Jordan’s “This is How We Do It” pumped from the stage’s speakers. To the amusement of those in attendance to celebrate their students, nobody threw their hat, opting instead to hold onto them as a memento of such a historic day.
