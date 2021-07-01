The 2020-2021 school year saw unprecedented challenges for students and administrators alike at the Liberty Union High School District. From distance learning, to the transition, to the hybrid model, very little normalcy was present. However, district staff continued to work tirelessly for their students, despite the overwhelming uncertainty throughout the year.
“I’d give the school year, in general, a two, but the work that we did, to make the best out of this school year was at 9.5. I think that we made the best out of, not a great school year, and I am proud of what Team LUHSD has done,” said LHUSD Superintendent Eric Volta.
COVID-19 restrictions have prevented many school events from occurring, but through “thoughtful conversation,” students have been able to experience modified versions of their beloved extracurriculars.
“We managed to fit three seasons of sports into one. We were able to hold other extracurricular activities within the blueprints whether it was a senior only rally, or a senior event where they had to go around to different pods. The schools did a phenomenal job trying to give some semblance of normalcy during a time where we couldn’t meet together,” explained Volta.
With vaccine distribution at a high and COVID-19 cases dropping, schools are set to receive guidance regarding large gatherings very soon. “I don’t know what the differences will be in terms of masks and distance when it comes to mega events and large congregations, so we’ll see how it plays out, but I can’t say what it’s going to look like definitively right now,” said Volta, anticipating further instruction to come in July.
After overcoming many obstacles throughout the past year, the LUHSD staff is proven to have the students’ best interests at heart. Whether it be weekly meetings with each site principal or tackling logistics with upcoming walkthroughs and orientations, the district remains hard at work for its students.
With the school year fast approaching, the district is determined to return to normalcy.
“The biggest goal is welcoming students back, both academically and emotionally.”
