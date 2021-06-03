The pandemic hasn’t stopped Soroptimist International of the Delta’s mission “that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.” Through fundraising efforts, they were able to continue their tradition of awarding women and girls who possess the drive to further their education and economic status, community service, leadership skills and public speaking skills. Typically presented in April at their special Student Recognition Dinner, the following women and girls were awarded with certificates, balloons or flowers as well as a monetary gift through social distancing measures.
The first award from Soroptimist was their Live Your Dream: Training and Education Award. It was created to assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects. Their recipient is Ashley Carstairs. She is a single mother of two young children ages 3 and 4. She plans to graduate from WGU within 18 months and pass the CBEST test soon thereafter so she can begin teaching in her own classroom. While teaching, Ashley plans to get her Master’s Degree, and achieve her ultimate goal of becoming a school principal.
The 2nd award was for their Violet Richardson Award. Violet Richardson was the president of the founding Soroptimist Club in 1921. She believed in personal responsibility and the motto, “It’s what you do that counts.” The club gives a check to the recipient as well as a donation to their non-profit. Malia Yancey, a senior at Heritage High School was chosen for her various community service activities stemming from her involvement in Heritage’s S Club.
The 3rd set of awards went to the 8th Grade Outstanding Citizens, (one from each of the middle schools throughout Byron, Discovery Bay, Oakley, Knightsen and Brentwood) were awarded a certificate and cash award. They are Ashlyn Sunga - Adams Middle School; Kylie Toscanini - Bristow Middle School; Arianna Flores-Campos - Delta Vista Middle School; Emilia Brown - Edna Hill Middle School; Amber Kanazeh - Excelsior Middle School; Grace Pastor - Knightsen School; Areli Ordaz - O’Hara Park Middle School and Romy Williams - Old River Elementary School.
The final award is their Legacy Award which was created in 2019 in memory of members who passed. The criteria is public speaking on a particular subject and is judged at our Wine, Women and Wisdom social in March. This year’s winner is Nicole Baptista from Liberty High speaking on the topic “Education and Women.”
SI of the Delta meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 and welcomes all women who want to help make a difference in the community and the world. For more information about them check out their website - http://siofthedelta.com; Facebook page – Soroptimist International of the Delta or email them at siofthedelta@yahoo.com.
