The Byron Union School District (BUSD) cleared the air this week about a reported rise in COVID-19 cases in the district over the past two weeks.
The case reports started coming in from Excelsior Middle School on Friday, Aug. 13, a day BUSD Superintendent Reyes Gauna had to be off-campus. By Monday, a COVID testing response team from Contra Costa County had been brought in to offer testing to the district and surrounding community.
“From Monday to Thursday, they conducted over 500 individual rapid tests, and they are trained professionals certified to conduct these tests,” said Gauna. “This included parents and family members, and community members. Of the 500 individuals tested, 60 individuals tested positive. Of those 60, an estimated 38 were students. We are sharing all of this with parents.”
Gauna further noted that the numbers could be inaccurate if someone did not report a COVID-19 case. Until Aug. 13, the district had very few positive cases. After last week’s tests, several classes were quarantined, including a class with only one positive case.
“We did shut down a class with only one case,” said Guana. “I don’t want to blame anyone, but there was a miscommunication between the district and Public Health. ... We determined where the miscommunication may have been and we have corrected it. Since Wednesday, we are no longer closing classes. We are following a strict procedure that is outlined.”
The testing site — located on the Excelsior Middle School campus — was open to the public until Aug. 23, then closed to anyone but BUSD students and staff. Testing will now be done on an as-needed basis by district personnel. Gauna said student tests will only be administered with parental permission.
“We respect our parents, and if they don’t want their child tested, we honor that,” he said. “We just ask that they work with us on the requirements.”
A student who has been exposed to a positive case will be asked to be tested. A negative test will allow them to return to class. If the student declines the test or tests positive, then they will need to begin a 10-day quarantine. These updated procedures follow Contra Costa County Public Health Services’ (CCCPH) most recent guidelines and were implemented this week in BUSD.
“This is the process that should have taken place on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, but we were given wrong information from Public Health and several classes were closed prematurely,” stated a letter sent to parents last week. “After collaborating with CCCPH on this endeavor, they have provided us with the following steps.”
The letter detailed the steps to be taken in case of visible symptoms, positive tests and exposure.
The district also created a COVID response team with Gauna, district staff members and a contracted nurse.
Despite the extra workload created by the pandemic, Gauna said he’s thankful to have students back in the classroom.
“Let’s put it this way,” he said. “I would rather have the kids in school than not have them in school. Whatever steps we’ve had to take to ensure our students are here — to me, having them here is more important than anything else in the world.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.