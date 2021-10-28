Tickets to the show, which will also feature the Anthony Nino Lane Band, direct from headlining the Italian Festivals in Salt Lake City and Reno, can be purchased at the El Campanil website, https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/, or by calling direct at 925-757-9500.
The El Campanil Theatre doors will open at 5:15 p.m. the day of the show, with the show starting at 6 p.m.
‘From Italy With Love; An evening of romance’ will feature a variety of the acclaimed star’s music from his 11 albums and PBS Specials in addition to spectacular multimedia interaction, according to event officials.
Esposito was born and raised in Naples, Italy. He immigrated to the United States winning the Green Card Lottery in 1998. He pursued his passion for music by studying at San Jose State University receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree where he was a distinguished alumnus in 2009.
He is an international crossover recording artist, acclaimed for his pop-opera delivery of songs. Esposito began touring internationally with his first musical revue: ‘Naples … That’s Amore’ in 2005. Thereafter, he toured with his CD of Original Compositions: A Brand New Me (2009) and Il Tempo (2011).
Following the success of spreading his rich Italian culture through music, he embarked on writing and producing his first PBS Special: ‘Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Enrico Caruso’ in 2015. The program was filmed in the historic Castello Giusso in Vico Equense on the Amalfi Coast. Esposito was accompanied by the Orchestra Santa Chiara conducted by Maestro Renato Serio. The docu-concert pays homage to Caruso by taking the audience on a musical journey in Italy highlighting the life, career and songs that made Caruso an international star.
Esposito had his successful debut at San Francisco Opera in June 2015 with the premiere of Marco Tutino’s Two Women (an opera adaptation of the 1960s film La Ciociara –with Sophia Loren with whom he toured recently in the U.S.).
