West Side Story: School Edition prepares to rumble Liberty High

The Liberty High School drama club, Playmakers, will soon return to the stage with West Side Story to be staged at the Allan E. Jones Performing Arts Center on campus.

The performances will feature a different cast of lead characters (Tony, Maria and Anita) each weekend.

The performance dates and times are: Sept. 16-18 and 22-24 at 7 p.m; Sept. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.; and Sept 22 at 7 p.m. (Latinx Heritage night).

Playmakers is performing the high school version of West Side Story, which is considered PG-13.

General admission tickets are $14; $10 for seniors; and $7 for students. Tickets are on sale at LHSPlaymakers.com/Tickets.

For more about Playmakers Drama Club Productions, go to LHSPlaymakers.com.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags