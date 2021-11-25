Big red chair set to return to City Park

Charlotte, Steve and Bridgette Kinsella pose on the big red chair in Brentwood’s City Park in 2018. The chair was vandalized earlier this month, but is expected to be fixed up in time for the holiday parade.
As parade-goers observe Brentwood’s Miracle on 34th Street-themed holiday parade this week, some may notice that the good fortune has also spread to City Park.
City officials expect the big red chair to return to the park in time for the Christmas tree lighting, after it had been vandalized earlier this month.
“It’s been vandalized often, and we’re ready to bring it back this week, all fixed up again,” said Brentwood CIty Manager Tim Ogden. “We’re assessing an alternate location more visible from the street instead of the corner where folks hang out and contribute to the vandalism. Hopefully this will help, and the chair will continue to be an enjoyable asset to the community.”
Unknown suspects sprayed the fixture with graffiti on the week of Nov. 9, forcing park officials to remove it from the park, but it’s expected to be returned freshly sanded, painted and with its bolts tightened to a new location adjacent to the park’s water feature, said Brentwood Parks Manager Aaron Wanden.
The chair, constructed by Big Al’s Heavy Metal Furniture, has been situated to the left of the main entrance at the corner of the park since former mayor Bob Taylor arranged for the gigantic fixture days before the annual holiday celebration and Christmas tree lighting ceremony in 2017.
At the time, Taylor envisioned the chair adding charm to Brentwood’s downtown, serving as a go-to prop for prom, wedding and other event photos.
The vandalism is disappointing, but dealing with it has just become a part of the staff’s routine maintenance of City Park, said Wanden.
The holiday parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Chestnut and First streets. The Christmas tree lighting in City Park will immediately follow the parade. City Park is located at 710 Second St. in Brentwood.
