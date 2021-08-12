TikTok: A societal trend here to stay

TikTok has taken the world by storm in the past three years, with a skyrocketing number of new users during the quarantine of 2020.
During those many months of sheltering in place, people of all ages flocked to TikTok to stay connected. Among these individuals were teenagers who found the app an accessible source of entertainment.
TikTok is a social media platform in which users post and view videos from 15 seconds to no longer than one minute. These fast-paced videos can be advertisements, tutorials, sharing of viral dances and much more.
The videos continue to be enticing to teens because of the availability and acceptance of the posts. With a public account, users across the globe can boost a video. The rapid speed of the video allows for a constant flow of trends and new ideas to be brought up and discussed.
A large population of local teens use TikTok to commemorate high school experiences. Even small businesses in the area use the short videos to attract attention for free.
In a time in which teens lost so much social interaction, TikTok was their biggest forum. Now, as the world returns to normal, there is no impulse to end the use of TikTok. We have all grown too comfortable with it and with the easy access to socialization that it provides. TikTok remains a significant social platform, with no end of its growth in sight.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.