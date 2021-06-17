Another successful Unified Sports season ends

Though not the season that was anticipated, two local high schools, Freedom High School and Heritage High School, just rounded out another successful season of Unified Sports.
The two schools faced off in two basketball and soccer games. Scores were not officially kept during any of the matches, but ask either team who came out on top, and you will hear two different answers.
Keeping the light-hearted rivalries alive came as a relief to many, especially the players and coaches who pined for a season.
Among the proactive figures is Loren Wortinger, Heritage High School’s Unified coach. When asked about the value of Unified Sports, Wortinger explained his love for “witnessing firsthand the true sportsmanship, teamwork, love of a sport and budding friendships.”
Not only do Unified Sports provide an environment for friendships to bud, but also for friendships to grow and flourish from campus to campus.
“I hope that Unified Sports will continue to grow throughout the country and continue providing inclusive sporting opportunities to all,” explained Wortinger.
Unified Sports continue to provide precious opportunities focal to a true high school experience for all students, such as the opportunity to earn a letter.
Hopes are high for a full season next year, complete with boisterous fans in the stands.
“Anyone who watches a Unified game always leaves with a smile and anticipation for the next game,” responded Wortinger when prompted with the value of Unified Sports.
The contagious laughs of players cannot help but crack smiles on any onlookers.
Fans and players alike are elated for a more robust season and urge the community to join in on the joy of Unified Sports.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.