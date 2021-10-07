Antioch softball player awarded scholarship

Antioch resident Rosalyn Zermeno has been thrown her fair share of curveballs both on and off the softball field in the past year, but that has not stopped her from swinging for the fences.
The past year has presented 13-year-old Rosalyn and her family with no shortage of challenges. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, her mother entered labor early and lost her baby at birth. Shortly after, Rosalyn’s father lost his job. These hardships combined with the challenges associated with the pandemic — particularly adjusting to remote learning at school — had Rosalyn feeling discouraged until she found out she had been recognized for her efforts on the softball field. Rosalyn is one of the athletes chosen by the Giants Community Fund as a 2021 recipient of the Harmon and Sue Burns Scholarship. The annual $5,000 scholarship is awarded by the organization to 10 athletes in the Junior Giants, a free program that offers noncompetitive coed baseball and softball leagues across Northern and Central California as well as Oregon and Nevada for kids ages 4 through 13. Rosalyn is the second area player to be chosen for the scholarship.
“I just didn’t think I was good enough to do anything,” Rosalyn said. “When I got that call, that brought my spirits up. I have a lot of hope in myself now.”
The Giants Community Fund is a nonprofit community outreach organization by the San Francisco Giants baseball team that uses baseball and softball as outlets for underserved youth in order to promote education, health and positive character development, according to its website. The organization has been making a difference in the lives of children since 1991 through various programs and grants, such as the Harmon and Sue Burns Scholarship. All Junior Giants entering eighth grade are invited to apply for the scholarship.
“With the support of the Antioch Junior Giants League, Rosalyn has been able to lean on her team and passion for softball during troubling times,” said Becca Campbell, a volunteer with the organization’s Antioch league. “ Rosalyn [has been] able to demonstrate her determination to never give up when she faced the challenge of learning softball for the very first time.”
Junior Giants has been a part of Rosalyn’s life since she was eight years old. She has come to view her teammates as a support system and the league as a chance to develop skills other than hitting and catching, such as respect and kindness — skills she says are just as important off the field.
“Baseball or softball is not just a sport. It’s also to make friends, and kindness. It’s not just being competitive,” she said.
Rosalyn is excited about a number of opportunities on the horizon for her. She is looking forward to joining a fall team in order to continue her passion for softball as she graduates from the Junior Giants program while also giving back to the program as a mentor to younger children starting out in it.
“My whole life started because of Junior Giants and I really appreciate that,” Rosalyn said. “I want to let kids know how much fun it is, like it was for me, to play in Junior Giants.”
For more information on the Junior Giants Program, visit www.jrgiants.org.
