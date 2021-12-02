A trio of Bay Valley Athletic League stars were among the best cross country runners in the state gathered at Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday, Nov. 27 for the California Interscholastic Federation Cross Country State Championship meet.
A pair of Heritage seniors from the Patriots BVAL championship winning squad -- Dominic Depiero and James Woolery -- were in the field for the Division II boys race. Meanwhile, Rylee Guinn, a junior on Liberty’s league championship girls team, ran in her race. All three BVAL runners finished in the top half of their respective races.
Depiero was the highest finisher of the three. He crossed the finish line in 16:10, finishing 43rd in the 188-person race.
“For the most part, I’m happy with how I ran,” Depiero said. “I do feel as though I could have ran a little faster. But with everything taken into account and what kind of a case it was, the fact that I was able to keep up and stay with the big guys makes me happy with how I ran.”
Woolery also finished in the top half of the field. His time of 16:19 ranked 59th.
Woolery said that he felt his time could have been better. But at the same time, he also acknowledged fatigue that naturally set in at the end of a long season.
“I think that overall I could have gone faster,” Woolery said. “But my legs are sore from the season. So I’m just kind of burnt out.”
Both of the Patriots noted their nervousness before the race. Woolery said that a lot of his nerves came in when he saw how nervous his teammate was. Depiero acknowledged that he was anxious in the moments before the race. But as soon as it started, he was fine.
“Before the race, I almost threw up -- I had a bunch of nerves surging through me,” Depiero said. “At that point, I was on the starting line. But as soon as they shot that gun, I felt calm. As soon as they shot that gun and started the race, I didn’t feel any nerves.”
Guinn ran her race in 19:32, which was 73rd out of 189 finishers and 190 entries.
As was the case with the Patriots runners, Guinn was racing the Woodward Park trail for the first time. That contributed to a slow start, which caused her to get bunched in with the pack in the early part of the race, she said.
“It was a really rough race for me,” Guinn said. “I didn’t do as well as I wanted. I had a rough start and got caught in a pack of runners.”
“I think racing the course this year, I’ll be ready to do it next year,” she added. “And hopefully I’ll be there with the rest of my team, too.”
2 local high school runners in Nike Regionals Dec. 4.
Junior Rylee Guinn of the Liberty High School cross country team will have to wait until next year to get a chance to run at Woodward Park in Fresno in the state championship meet again, but she won’t have to wait nearly that long to run there soon.
Guinn, along with Dominic Depiero of Heritage High, will be back in Fresno for the Nike Cross Country Regionals California on Saturday, Dec. 4 on the same trail as the CIF State Championship.
Runners being fatigued is a natural byproduct of being at the end of the season. This particular season, that was even more of a factor. While there was a cross country season during the 2020-21 school year, it was abbreviated. Nearly all of the schedule was dual meets against league opponents. This season, those dual meets were all on the schedule -- usually during the week. But in addition to those, invitational races were usually held on weekends.
“It was kind of weird going back to the regular cross country season,” Woolery said. “Going to invitationals was kind of hard. We had to learn to taper again. But I think we adapted pretty quickly. Before the season, it was kind of hard staying in shape. I want to thank (former Liberty coach) Eric Morford for helping us stay in shape.”
Throughout the season, the Liberty team was grieving the loss of teammate Matias Rogers, who would have been a junior on the Lions team this year but was killed in a car accident in June. That extended across town to Heritage’s team, as well. Prior to the state championship race, as well as all the others, Depiero and Woolery reminded each other who the race and season were for.
“That season was in dedication to my late, great friend Matias,” Depiero said. “Me and James dedicated the season to him. Before every race, we look at each other and say, ‘who is this for?’ and say his name.”
