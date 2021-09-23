Brentwood motocross racer 8th in consolation

Photo by Mike Subocz

Brentwood resident Robert Nalezny finished eighth in the the 450 consolation race at the Lucas Oil American Motorcyclist Association Pro Motocross Championship.

Brentwood resident Robert Nalezny recently took part in the round 12 of 12 of the Lucas Oil American Motorcyclist Association Pro Motocross Championship near Sacramento in early September.

Nalezny ended up competing in the 450 consolation race, a four-lap sprint to the checkered flag.

The Liberty High School graduate finished eighth, just out of the top four positions needed to qualify for the national race later in the day.

The finish was a bump in the road in Nalezny’s motocross journey.

The road to being a pro motocross racer takes much traveling and good consistent results racing AMA Supercross Futures, which he did aboard his 250F race bike.

Nalezny is now focused on going back to basics with training and practicing at local tracks.

At the event, Dylan Ferrandis was the 450MX class winner. He was followed by El Tomac and Cooper Webb in second and third.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags