Brentwood Rotary Club poster contest features young artists

The Brentwood Rotary Club recently held its inaugural youth poster contest, giving East County middle and high school students an open platform to use their art to communicate whatever message they would like to get across.
Middle School winners
First place: Scarlet Overzet (Edna Hill Middle School)
Second place: Eva Hards (Adams Middle School)
Third place: Lauren Lee (Bristow Middle School)
High School winners
First place: Cianna Price (Heritage High School)
Second place: Ally Gumalo (Dozier-Libbey Medical High School)
Third place: Brianna Lee (Liberty High School)
“This is our inaugural event and we are very excited with how it turned out,” said Dan Torres, the president elect of the Brentwood Rotary Club and the event and contest chair. “It was fun awarding the kids for their efforts and acknowledging their talents and supporting their art.”
Price, the high school winner, shared her reaction to winning the contest with The Press. Her reaction in its entirety is below.
“I figured a participatory award was sufficient, just the opportunity to have my artwork displayed at a gallery was enough for me.
But when I saw a blue ribbon attached to my poster, I felt two emotions: relief that my work had paid off, and shock that I was given first place at all.
I worried that the content of Modern Day Pieta would be too harsh of a subject, or the context too complicated to understand. Yet despite my initial fears of my submission being too intense, its intensity was possibly the reason why it garnered such positive reactions in the first place.
For what is art, if not an evocation of our subconscious? An appeal to our minds’ deeper-rooted emotions is simply the result.
This leads to another aspect of this contest that I enjoyed: the contestants’ chosen topics. Themes ranging from environmentalism, to women empowerment and racial equality show that the youth are deeply aware of the world’s current problems, and are eager to take the first step in forming solutions — all the while inspiring others to do the same.
The contestants’ ability to portray such serious concepts was impressive, and the different mediums used to express their feelings added icing to the cake.
Adults and young participants alike spent the entire evening sharing admiration for the artists and praising their work. I was fortunate enough to receive compliments, as well as hold meaningful conversations with a handful of kind people, and congratulate the other winning artists.
Overall, the Brentwood Rotary Club’s poster contest proved a job well done in bringing out some of the creative talent that East Contra Costa County has to offer, and has further inspired me to confidently share my artwork and my message with the world.”
