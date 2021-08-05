Brentwood’s Seth Sadorra has been riding dirt bikes since he was 6. A long-held dream of his has been having a chance at the Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.
At 17, that dream will become a reality this weekend.
Sadorra attempted to qualify in a number of different races. In the races where he felt he had his best chances, he had bike issues and didn’t qualify. Racing at the end of the day in the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C, Sadorra was battling for a qualifying position for much of the race. But once he got into a qualifying position, he didn’t let go.
“I went out and gave it everything I had,” Sadorra said. “I had a battle for the last qualifying spot for four laps of the six-lap race. When I finally passed for the spot, and with one lap left, I got really nervous. I made lots of mistakes that last lap, but was able to keep him behind me until the finish.”
“I was so excited that I about crashed coming off of the track,” he added.
Sadorra got into dirt biking because it was an interest of his brother, Antonio. When Antonio quit about five years ago, Seth got serious about it.
One of the challenges Sadorra has faced in reaching the goal of qualifying for Loretta Lynn’s is that it’s a motocross race. Sadorra is largely an offroad racer, which utilizes different skills than motocross — not unlike the difference between Olympic sprinters and distance runners.
Sadorra described offroad racing as going 90% for long periods of time. Dead engine starts create separation from the beginning, and races in the desert last about three hours. Motocross is much different.
“With moto it’s 100% from the gate drop, with 40 other riders elbow to elbow going into the first turn,” Sadorra said. “And since I didn’t grow up racing moto, its really hard to be committed going that fast and that close to everyone the first couple laps.”
Sadorra worked on getting off to strong starts and getting a better grasp on how the gate drops. He identified his most significant method of training as practicing on local tracks, getting beyond faster riders and trying to stay with them for as long as he could. Gradually, he built his endurance so that he could go for 20 minutes at full speed. Sadorra would work on that for three to four days a week, getting used to not only the speed but also going over the jumps and whoops.
The Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s takes place throughout the week. It got underway on Sunday, Aug. 1 and will run until Saturday, Aug. 7 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Sadorra’s race will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. local time.
“This is one of the top five classes at Loretta Lynn’s that people come to watch,” he said. “You have a lot of factory-supported riders in this class, and a lot of riders use this as a stepping stone to turn pro in the next year. Goals while we are here are pretty humble: get better each moto, and with some skill and a bit of luck, crack the top 20 by the last moto on Saturday.”
When his time at Loretta’s is over, Sadorra will immediately head west to Nevada to take part in the Best in the Desert off-road race. It’s a 500-mile race from Saturday, Aug. 11 to Wednesday, Aug. 15. Sadorra will be a member of the youngest team ever to do the race. When he finally gets back home, it will be the end of what has essentially been a three-week road trip.
“I really want to thank my dad and my stepmom, Jo,” he said. “They have given so much for me to race.“My dad takes care of all the bikes, the driving and most of the financial needs for all the racing. My brothers, Brad and Antonio, got me to the track to practice when my dad couldn’t get me there. My sister, Chaya, came up with a really cool logo for us. I’d also like to thank the rest of my family and friends who have supported me in helping me get to race at Loretta Lynn’s via my GoFundMe and all the racing I do every year.”
Those interested in helping Sadorra can visit gofund.me/f1a1163f. Anyone who wants to track his progress at Loretta’s can do so at mxsports.com/event/amateur-national-motocross-championship.
