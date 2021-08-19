The Heritage Patriots surprised a lot of people with their performance in the shortened spring 2021 season, posting a 3-2 league record, the team’s best since 2012.
Many players attributed the team’s performance to the culture change that longtime teacher and first-year head coach Dave Fogelstrom was able to incorporate. From investing more time in the weight rooms to cashing out on new uniforms for the team, Fogelstrom made it clear that it was a new era for the Patriots.
Now he and the other coaches want to make sure the success from the spring carries into the fall.
“We want to build on what we started with last year’s group,” said Fogelstrom. “We are reinforcing our ideals all of the time and showing the players what it means to be a Heritage Patriot. Not time to throw a lot of new stuff into the program.”
It will be a tough task, considering 17 of last season's 22 starters were seniors. But one key contributor the offense who will be returning is Devon Rivers, who led the league in rushing with 911 yards. Heritage will be suiting up a new offensive line, which includes returning player Anthony Meadows, who is transitioning into the position. The Patriots will also have Tanner Smylie playing fullback; Fogelstrom said he's improving each day.
Sophomore Anthony Wasso will be the team’s starting quarterback, coming off an injury he suffered last season. “He has a lot to learn, but he has physical skills and can spin a football,” Fogelstrom said. “He now has to learn the leadership aspects of the position and the mental approach to the game.”
Fogelstrom also expects Jayden Ennis, Jeremiah Ruffin and Kimani Stafford to be a high-quality group of players to help the team's receiving core. Stafford and Ennis are set to be impact players on defense as well, along with Keon Wolfe and Ryan Simonds as linebackers, according to Fogelstrom. Brock Lombardi, a De La Salle transfer, will also help out on defense. Fogelstrom said sophomore Cody Wong is a rising player to watch.
“Right now I believe our players excel at being committed to getting better all the time. We preach the 'All In' concept, and our summer attendance was good. We are struggling right now with leadership and maturity,” Fogelstrom said. “We are incredibly young and inexperienced at many positions. Our entire OL and DL are brand new, plus our quarterback. We lost our top two WR and an All League corner. We have some big shoes to fill right now. We are fighting to get better every day.”
Heritage’s schedule includes a trip to the Honor Bowl, which will be played at Liberty High School. The Patriots will play on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 12 p.m. versus Clovis East.
Their season opener is at Dublin High School on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.
HERITAGE 2021 SCHEDULE
August 27, 7:00 PM @ Dublin
September 3, 7:00 PM @ Granada
September 11, 12:00 PM vs. Clovis East (at Liberty High School)
September 17, 7:00 PM vs. James Logan
September 24, 7:00 PM @ De Anza
October 8, 7:00 PM @ Pittsburg*
October 15, 7:00 PM vs. Freedom*
October 22, 7:00 PM vs. Antioch*
October 29, 7:00 PM @ Deer Valley*
November 5, 7:00 PM vs Freedom*
*BVAL games
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.