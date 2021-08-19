At the end of last season, head coach Matt Hoefs decided it was best for his team to have a full eight weeks off from football activities, in contrast to most teams who went into spring ball 2.0 after the shortened high school season.
Liberty struggled with numbers. As the season approached, 65 kids were expected to suit up for the Lions in August 2020. When the season was delayed, those numbers dwindled. By their last game of the season against crosstown rival Heritage, Liberty fielded its team with just 31 players.
Now, Hoefs said, his program has around 50 kids on the varsity roster.
“We feel comfortable there and we know with all the protocols that are still in place that we might be without a player for a week or two,” Hoefs said. “So we have to really have that old cliche 'next man up' mentality. I anticipate we’ll be very competitive.”
One key player who returns for the Lions is Nate Bell, who had 856 passing yards and a 60% completion rate and is constantly improving, according to Hoefs. Bell will have Deuce Carr, Charles Lindsey and Khiron Green to throw to.
Deovion Hill will be the team’s featured running back, with plenty of others hopeful at getting some time at tailback.
The Lions offensive line won’t be as big compared to previous years, but Hoefs said there is good competition among players like Ryan Harper, Zay Reed, Montez Woods, Noah Blake and Olugbenga Komolafe.
But position battles within the team haven't affected the team's chesmorty<--(?) — it’s only seemed to make everyone better.
“Everybody knows they have to fight and compete for these jobs, and I don't think people are settled in, especially with everything that's been happening this summer, and everything else. There are times where a kid's on vacation and another guys steps in, and he plays very well. Then the other guy shows up and we say, sorry, you’re in the second group now.”
One area Hoefs is confident about is his linebacker core, featuring Colin Borrelli, Dominic Bustos and John Addison. Anthony Muñoz, who suffered a season-ending injury in the spring, will be a featured defensive back.
Liberty will host the Honor Bowl, an event that celebrates and honors those who have served the United States.
“When I was in the locker room the one time I was involved with it, you could tell there were some powerful speakers, and the kids really, really liked it,” Hoefs said.
LIBERTY 2021 SCHEDULE
August 27, 7:00 PM vs. Bishop O’Dowd
September 3, 7:00 PM vs. Los Gatos
September 10, 7:00 PM vs. Canyon Springs
September 17, 12:00 PM @ Monte Vista
September 24, 7:00 PM vs. Dublin
October 8, 7:00 PM @ Deer Valley*
October 15, 7:00 PM vs. Pittsburg*
October 22, 7:00 PM @ Freedom*
October 29, 7:00 PM vs. Antioch*
November 5, 7:00 PM @ Heritage*
*BVAL games
