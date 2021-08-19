It was just a little over two months ago that Zach Sims was informed he would be the new head coach at Freedom High School.
And while he is still adjusting to taking the helm with the Falcons, he’s impressed with the results he’s seen during summer workouts and fall camp.
“In my first months, I’ve seen that the majority of my players display a work ethic that shows they truly want to win,” Sims said. “We worked out five days per week all summer and attendance was phenomenal.”
Sims is taking over a Freedom program that’s coming off a rough note. In the shortened spring season, the Falcons went 1-4, which is the program’s worst league record since 2010. They even lost their final game against Deer Valley, who at the time were riding a 16-game losing streak dating back to 2019.
Sims said he will be changing up the way Freedom manages its style of play, as the former College Park offensive coordinator indicated that he will incorporate a new offense and defense for the team.
One player who has been earning great praise from Sims is sophomore quarterback Taylor Edmon. Not only does Sims expect Edmon to be the team’s starting quarterback — last year’s starter Les Callen moved to Georgia — but he also predicts that by the end of the season Edmon will be one of the league’s breakout stars.
“Our team excels when we play fast. Our speed is definitely our greatest asset,” Sims said. “We are a young team with a lot of inexperienced players in key positions, so that is a struggle for us at times.”
Sims also points out Shamond Brooks and Herschel Turner as other dynamic players on offense. Turner will also be a heavy contributor on defense, along with safety Jayden Smith and defensive lineman Sean Hayes, Sims said.
Freedom opens the season on Aug. 27 at Hayward.
The squad’s first league game is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Antioch.
The Bell Game is scheduled for Oct. 22 at home.
FREEDOM 2021 SCHEDULE
August 27, 7:00 PM @ Hayward
September 3, 7:00 PM vs. San Leandro
September 10, 7:00 PM vs. California
September 17, 7:00 PM @ Foothill
September 24, 7:00 PM @ James Logan
October 8, 7:00 PM @ Antioch*
October 15, 7:00 PM @ Heritage*
October 22, 7:00 PM vs. Liberty*
October 29, 7:00 PM vs. Pittsburg*
November 5, 7:00 PM vs. Deer Valley*
*BVAL games
