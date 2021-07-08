The California Football Academy recently wrapped up its spring season.
The academy’s championship day, held June 13 at Freedom Basin Park, concluded with a host of teams winning division titles.
Raiders (6-8-year-old division winners)
The squad was comprised of head coach Justin Johnson; assistant coach Robert Arroyo and players Bryce West #20, Leanna Cross #17, Tomas Fuller #34, Tobias Fuller #27, Dewarte Williams Jr. #13, Clayton Conroy #1, Julius Villarreal #11, Jayden Johnson #3, Parker McDonald #86, Cole Vandevoir #4, Joseph Capello and Owen Lasnier #42.
Bears (9-10-year-old division winners)
The team is coached by head coach Brett Osborne and assistant coach Tristeon Moore.
The team is comprised of Jessie Davis, Frederick Edwards, Terrance Thomas, Channing Moore, Dominik Abenoja-Rodriguez, Gianni Apodaca, Tahj Stewart, Ramses Easley, Emanuel Santalucia, Nathan Damian and Vincenzo Osborne.
Hurricanes (11-12-year-old champions)
The team is coached by head coach Mark Valencia and assistant coaches Fred Moafanua and Robbie Ellsworth. The team is comprised of Viliami Lotoaniu, Montgomery Martinez, Jack Howe, Robert Ellsworth, Tama Maefau, Gavin Valencia, Jordan Cummings, Jaxson Blake, Broden Ferguson, Lotu Moafanua, David Tunstall and Andre Wilson.
Dolphins (13-16-year-old division winners)
The team is comprised of Diego Ramirez, Ryan Seto Jr., William Foreman, Ryan Seto Sr., Stephen Stout, Pete de la Fontaine, Luis Huerta, Maira Hyatt, Sahil Sohi, Slater Stout, Jackson Duran, John Panis Jr., Tumaszi Thrash, Radu Manciulea, Bobby Connelly, Brayon Connelly, Jason Garcia, Gavin Blanton and Noah Huerta.
The academy is currently in the middle of its summer season. Its fall season is set to run on Sundays, from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14. The cost is $215 and games will be played in Oakley.
To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3xg87Nh.
For more information on the league, visit http://www.californiafootballacademy.com/home.php.
