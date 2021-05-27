Championship events heat up across BVAL

The Bay Valley Athletic League is hosting a number of championship events this week.
Golf
The Heritage Patriots may have claimed the regular-season title, but the Lions shot 442 as a team during the league tournament to capture the tournament team title. Meanwhile, Deer Valley’s Kaylon Hoang was the day’s top golfer.Tennis
Freedom’s Josh Matabuena emerged from the league tournament this week with the singles title. In the doubles competition, Deer Valley’s Jacob Ea and Carlo Buenconsejo battled to win the doubles competition.
Water Polo
The girls tournament is slated to feature a clash between Heritage and the winner of Pittsburg and Deer Valley. Liberty, meanwhile, will meet the winner of Freedom and Antioch. The winner of those two battles will meet for the championship.
The boys contests will feature a battle between Liberty and Pittsburg and Heritage and Freedom. The winner of those two match-ups will compete for the title.
Baseball
Top-seed Pittsburg and second-seed Heritage both earned first-round byes and automatic entrance into the semifinal round, but fourth-seed Deer Valley will clash with fifth-seed Liberty. Third-seed Freedom will do battle with sixth-seed Antioch. The winner of the Freedom-Antioch game is scheduled to play Heritage on May 27. Whoever emerges from the Liberty-Deer Valley game will clash with Pittsburg at the same time. The league championship is set for May 28 at 4 p.m.
Softball
Top-seed Heritage and second-seed Freedom are already in the semifinal round. The winner of fourth-seed Antioch and fifth-seed Pittsburg is slated to face Heritage on May 27. Third-seed Liberty will do battle with sixth-seed Deer Valley, with the winner facing Freedom. The championship is set for May 28 at 4 p.m.
Track
The league championship track meet is also slated to be held this week.
