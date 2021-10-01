Nancy Lawrence, a longtime resident of Contra Costa County and the Bay Area, turns 100 on Oct. 3.
“I feel very good for my age, really, so I am very fortunate,” she said in an interview on the Press’ podcast. “God has been good.”
Lawrence spoke much about her experiences throughout the last 100 years, as well as on the differences between life now and life back in her youth.
Lawrence said she experienced many significant events and was witness to incredible moments in American history. To name a few: the Great Depression, World War II, the colorization of television, the assassination of President John. F. Kennedy, the Civil Rights era, the building of the Golden Gate Bridge and more.
Lawrence said she even met and played tennis with famed singer Bing Crosby in Golden Gate Park, where she regularly played with her family and friends.
“I remember walking across the Golden Gate Bridge when it was first open and looking out over all that water and [being] just amazed that they could do it,” she recalled.
Aside from meeting celebrities and witnessing the creation of historical landmarks, Lawrence was also witness to cultural changes.
“My sister was number two in the country,” Lawrence said as she spoke on women’s tennis before it was made into a professional sport. “She was very good. I remember the time when one of the ladies – I can’t remember her name – became involved in making tennis professional, which to me changed the whole atmosphere.”
Lawrence, who was an avid tennis player, regularly played with some of the best national players of that time.
“You couldn’t take a penny,” she explained when asked about the rules regarding women making money off of tennis. “If you did, you couldn’t play in the tournaments if they found out about it.”
Despite having to pay to compete in tournaments and not making any money off of it, Lawrence, her sister and other women in that time continued to play not for compensation or recognition, but for the love of the game.
When asked for wisdom that she would share with those of a younger age, Lawrence mentioned not only her faith, which was a driving force and core aspect of her identity and life, but also the need for people to enjoy their lives.
“Just enjoy life,” Lawrence concluded. “Be grateful. I’m just so grateful for my health and that I’ve gotten this far and I’m still amazed. I realize that I’ve said ‘why’ in the past to God and I’ve been told not to say that and I’m here for a reason. And so I just hope I can fulfill whatever He has me to do.”
Anyone interested in hearing more about her life can tune in to hear the whole interview on the podcast, “Clocked In with the Press.”
