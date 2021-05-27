Delta Breeze lacrosse teams finish season

The Delta Breeze 10U and 12U boys teams fought hard against veteran teams from the Pleasanton Storm lacrosse club this week.
With only seven Delta Breeze 10U players on the game roster, and for the sake of good play, the Pleasanton Storm coaches kindly assigned three of their players to the Delta Breeze 10U roster. In this last game of the spring season, the Delta Breeze 10U roster included Luke Brown, Logan Caraway, Jack Geis, Kenneth Lomba, Brycen Penning, Devin Pryor and Noah Shappet.
With the Storm goalie stopping six of Delta Breeze’s 11 on-goal shots, the first half ended with Delta Breeze leading, 5-0.
Storm play picked up in the second half, but not enough to win the game. Caraway scored one goal, Shappet four, and their three Pleasanton teammates three, leading the ad hoc Delta Breeze team to seal an exciting, confidence-building 8-5 win.
An hour later, a mix of fresh Delta Breeze 12U and tired 10U players battled hard but were unable to score against the experienced veteran play of the 12U Storm.
The experienced Storm goalie was able to stop all Delta Breeze on-goal shots, and shots on goal were few and far between, due to the aggressive veteran Storm defense.
In this last game of the season, playing for the Delta Breeze 12U team were Preston Angara, Mason Beck, Brown, Caraway, Devin Cox, Kory Dake, Luke Geis, Dan Guinn, Shane Hamilton, Caden Kyle, Evan Lopez, London Mlender, Garner Plumlee, Devin Pryor, Nolan Pryor, Jaxon Salazar, Basir Selvin, Shappet and Preston Sprague. First-half Delta Breeze goalie Plumlee and second-half goalie Kyle gave a tremendous effort stopping nine goal shots, but Pleasanton’s aggressive, experienced play enabled them to “Storm the Breeze” and seal a 10-0 victory.
The Delta Breeze girls team also fought hard against another experienced Northern California Goliath team, the Lamorinda Lighting. Current Lamorinda team statistics weren’t available, but in 2010 they had over 300 boys and girls players.
With 2021 being the Delta Breeze girls teams’ first year of competitive play, it’s clear that good leadership, solid coaching and talented, hard-working athletes can overcome the odds and win big, Breeze officials said. With tremendous pride, the girls finished the 2021 season undefeated, winning another nail-biter, 9-8.
-Courtesy of Delta Breeze Lacrosse
