Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa is partnering with the Brentwood SeaWolves, bringing the highly successful swim team to Oakley’s premier sports club.
The SeaWolves will use Diamond Hills Sports Club as a training facility for its popular swim program. The team will also take advantage of the club’s expansive aquatics facilities to develop new swimmers for the SeaWolves program.
SeaWolves President, Rosy Ayers had this to say about the team joining forces with Diamond Hills Sports Club: “The SeaWolves and Diamond Hills Sports Club have the same philosophy in that we bring families in our community together, have high standards, and believe that sports provide recreation as well as competition.”
Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa General Manager Rayona ten Bosch is thrilled that the two stalwarts of the community are teaming up: “We are very excited for this opportunity to partner with the Brentwood SeaWolves, and are ecstatic to provide the team with an environment that fosters the team’s growth as well as each swimmer’s individual progression within the sport.”
The SeaWolves are the longest-running USA swimming and water polo team in the area.
The team was founded in 2007 to provide training, instruction, and encouragement for children and young adults to participate in competitive aquatic sports; while fostering an environment of good sportsmanship and individual integrity.
