Former Freedom High student Ruben Padilla, now a senior-level U.S. gymnastics team member, entered the recent Pan American Championships in Brazil uncertain he’d succeed.
He left weighed down in gold.
The 20-year-old took home gold medals in the 17-21-year-old age group individual trampoline and the senior-level synchronized trampoline competitions, and he was a member of the first-place-winning U.S. gymnastics team.
The Senior Pan American Championships are the continental championships for North and South America.
Padilla also reached the senior-level individual trampoline final but was prohibited from competing by a rule that bans more than two gymnasts from the same country from participating in the final.
“I was not expecting to do this well, not at all,” said Padilla.
The star’s success, a result of his natural talent and training, is also influenced by his coach, Sven Nielsen, who was by his side for the first time in an international competition, Padilla said.
Whatever the positive effect of his coach’s presence, Padilla’s pre-competition doubts quickly bounced away when he hit the trampoline in South America.
He was the top competitor at the end of the qualifying rounds in both the 17-21-year-old age group individual trampoline and the senior-level synchronized trampoline competitions.
He never let up in the finals, edging ahead of teammate Zachary Ramacci by 1.645 points to capture the 17-21-year-old age group individual trampoline competition. And he teamed with Cody Gesuelli to compile a 50.415 final score in the senior-level synchronized trampoline event, 4.875 points above the second-place Argentina team of Bernardo Aquino and Santiago Ferrari.
This week, Padilla emphasized the idea that his coach’s presence sealed his fate.
“I think the biggest thing that helped me achieve my goal of getting medals and doing as well as I did was having my coach there,” said Padilla.
Ruben’s parents, who watched a live stream of the event back home in East County, struggled to put the golden moments into words.
“You just really don’t know what it feels like. It’s a different excitement, all the years of us having to do whatever we had to do to get him to where he needed to be,” said Nelia Padilla, Ruben’s mother.
As exciting as Padilla’s triumphs are for his friends and family, the best may still be yet to come.
Padilla is set to compete in individual trampoline and double mini trampoline competitions at the USA Gymnastics Championships in Missouri this weekend, with an Olympic alternate individual trampoline spot on the line if Padilla can pull out another victory.
The results will also dictate national team placement, in anticipation of future World Championship and Junior Pan American Championship assignments.
And if future victories continue to stack up, a future Olympic opportunity could be in reach, a dream he’s had for around 15 years.
“I’m closer than I have ever been before,” said Padilla. “I just need to keep training.”
The Oakley native burst onto the gymnastics scene as a 5-year-old who couldn’t help himself from using household furniture as his equipment.
About 13 years later, and with a host of event victories to his name, he relocated to Utah to train, where he remains when not competing — honing his skills an average of 15 hours a week and loving every minute of it.
His official USA Gymnastics biography page, boasting at least 13 national and international event victories the last seven years, is proof that it’s worth it.
“I enjoy it. I feel that is the biggest motivator as far as competing, because If I did not enjoy it, the way I see it, I wouldn’t even really be here,” he said.
Padilla can’t guarantee his future, but he’s sure of one thing — one way or another, his days of soaring to extraordinary heights are just beginning.
“We just have to trust the timing, the journey,” said Nelia. “When it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. And if it’s not meant to be, there is always the circus. That’s what he says.”
