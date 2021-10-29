French teen acclimates to new life at Freedom

The Freedom High girls tennis program has a gift from France this season.
Her name is Juliette Chaudron, an international exchange student with an engaging personality and powerful groundstrokes.
Falcons assistant coach Mike Fernando, who has over 60 years of tennis experience, is thrilled to have Chaudron in the program as Freedom’s No. 2 player.
“Very friendly, very chatty,” Fernando said of Chaudron during an interview. “… Tennis-wise, she doesn’t hide her feelings about what she did. She’ll give me a whole half a book on the match that she played.”
He said she reminds him of a typical European player who would rather put the ball away in a rally than to come up to the net. Chaudron, who hails from Semur-En-Auxois, a fairytale town perched atop a hillside in Burgundy, France, has caught on quickly with her new teammates.
“She was accepted by the whole team just because of her personality,” Fernando says. “She’s very helpful. Anybody who needs help in serves, she’s in there. Anybody who needs some work on backhand or forehand, ‘Coach, can I help her out?’”
The Falcons, who were 2-3 in the Bay Valley Athletic League on Oct. 15, have a lot of new faces in the program. Freedom’s No. 1 player is Madi Suzuki.
Fernando said Chaudron’s parents were part of a community of exchange-student parents in France, and after a lengthy approval process was finally completed, things happened quickly last summer. Chaudron wound up with a host family in Oakley just five days after things were finalized.
“That quickly,” said Fernando, a former point guard at San Francisco State.
Chaudron, 16, said her dad, Benoit, visited Berkeley for three months in 2019 and has been to the United States five times. Before Christmas in 2019, she started looking for a high school in the country and wanted to learn more about English. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed her plans for a year.
Chaudron says she played a lot of tennis in France, but had ankle surgery about five months ago, which kept her off the court.
She feels comfortable with her new teammates.
“That’s awesome,” she says of playing for the Falcons. “The girls are really nice. … The first thing I’ve seen at my new school was they were strong. I just really wanted to play and have a team, a community. I don’t know, it’s easier to meet people and discover stuff when you can talk with so many people. They’re really super nice and helpful, and this is awesome.”
Without any point of reference about the United States previously, Chaudron was afraid of the ultra-competitiveness she might find here after watching American sports movies full of team drama.
“It was like, I hope tennis won’t be as competitive because I don’t really care if I win or lose,” she said. “It’s so amazing if I win, but if I lose I’ll just do better next time.”
She says she works on calming down on the court, because “most of the time I get, like, angry. So, I try to just calm down and just defend and bring back everything on the court. I have a tendency to send balls away and do bad serves, so I just try to work on my temper and what I think in my mind.”
Chaudron, a Freedom junior, will return to France after the school year. But she will have to repeat her junior year because her school work at Freedom won’t count academically back home.
Even with her success on the court, she finds herself missing her parents and close friends in her quaint hometown in east-central France, in a region known for its Burgundy wines.
“If I’m homesick I just want to stay busy and think about something else,” she says. “Even if I miss my parents, they miss me too and, anyway, I’ll see them in 10 months.”
