When the Heritage football team hosted James Logan on Friday, Sept. 17, it wasn’t just the Patriots’ first home game of the season. It was the first time since Nov. 1, 2019 that Heritage got to play in front of fans. Those fans who showed up to cheer for the Patriots were not disappointed.
With the home bleachers packed on homecoming night, Heritage took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Wasso and junior receiver Jeremiah Ruffin connected on three touchdown passes, while junior running back Devon Rivers ran for three more en route to a 41-15 victory.
Patriots coach Dave Fogelstrom was thrilled with how well his team and the fans fed off of each other.
“We are super proud of the energy they brought tonight,” he said. “And having students in the stands, we look at our stands as the 12th man. The energy that they brought to our players from the very start of this game really set the tone.”
While Heritage dominated the first quarter, it didn’t start immediately. The Patriots received the opening kickoff and went three-and-out, giving the Colts the ball in good field position. The defense responded, though, forcing a punt attempt from Logan. Then came the first of two big special teams plays. The Colts punt attempt was not clean, as an errant snap forced the James Logan punter to recover the ball on the ground, setting Heritage up on the Colts 29.
The Patriots took advantage of the great field position when Wasso and Ruffin connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Then came the second big special teams play when Heritage caught Logan off guard with a surprise onside kick. Two plays later, Wasso and Ruffin connected again -- this time on a 25-yard touchdown pass -- to open up a 14-0 lead.
“That was a big momentum shift,” Rivers said. “I feel like that really helped us keep the pace. That two touchdown lead is very hard to come back from when you’re playing against a good defense. Our defense did good. Our offense did good. It was hard for them to come back.”
The Colts did manage to cut the lead from there on a touchdown run from senior Khalid Robinson, but Heritage responded with a 65-yard drive, capped off on a 5-yard touchdown run by Rivers. Late in the second quarter, James Logan thwarted a scoring attempt with a red zone interception of a Wasso pass and, with a chance to cut the lead to one score heading into halftime, got the ball across midfield. But the Heritage defense stood strong.
The Colts still had a chance to get back into the game in the third quarter. They received the second-half kickoff and had a strong wind at their backs. But the Patriots defense forced a turnover on downs. The offense responded with a six-play, 51-yard scoring drive. Officially, that drive ended on a 7-yard touchdown run from Rivers. In reality, he ran about three times that distance, weaving through the defense to channel his inner Barry Sanders for the score.
“I think I missed a cutback so I tried to bounce it really quick and there was nothing there,” he said. “I ended up going back around. I was trying to bob and weave my way through and finally found the end zone.”
Wasso and Ruffin connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter while Rivers had a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth to close the Heritage scoring. James Logan scored the final points of the night with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion but those were largely cosmetic, coming well after the outcome of the game was determined.
The win added to what’s been a roller coaster start to the season for the Patriots. They opened the season with a loss to Dublin, followed that with a win against Granada then had a disappointing showing in an Honor Bowl loss to Clovis East. With the victory over the Colts, Heritage now sits at 2-2 overall.
“I think we did great,” Wasso said. “Tonight was a great show of what we really can do. How we can top perform. Even with the little mistakes that we made, we still showed that hey, we can perform in front of anyone.”
The Patriots next game will be a road game on Saturday, Sept. 24 against De Anza, who sits at 1-2 and is coming off a 37-21 loss to Cardinal Newman.
After that, Heritage will have an off week to prepare for Bay Valley Athletic League play. The Patriots will start their BVAL schedule on the road against Pittsburg on Friday, Oct. 8. Heritage’s next home game will be on Friday, Oct. 15 against Freedom. All remaining games, home and road, are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.