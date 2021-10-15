Girls golf teams from around the Bay Valley Athletic League teed up at Lone Tree Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 11, for the BVAL League Championship. The results were familiar.
For the ninth year in a row, Heritage claimed a league championship, though it was close. Fighting strong winds, the Patriots finished with a score of 525, edging ahead of Liberty, who finished at 528. Third-place Freedom was not far behind, shooting a 540. Heritage had already won the regular season title, going 10-0 for the year. With an added win over every other BVAL team in the tournament, the Patriots finish the season at 15-0.
Senior Geraldine Critica and sophomore Jiya Gamez both shot a 95, leading the Patriots. Freshman Ashlyn Sunga shot a 105, senior Allison Goyich shot a 112 and freshman Reagan Wheeler carded a 118 to round out Heritage’s score. Junior Tiara Simonton’s 126 was dropped from the team score.
Thanks to the wind, the scores were significantly higher than would normally be expected at a league tournament. Heritage coach Mark Tinder estimated that the wind added an average of roughly 10 strokes to every golfer’s score. Prior to the round, he made sure to remind his team that the tough conditions they’d experience would be felt by their competitors, as well.
“I told the team a couple of things before they teed off,” Tinder said. “The wind is going to affect all the teams equally, not just you. Don’t give up during a round, and play smart golf. Don’t compound an error with another error.”
Scores were high across the board. Only four players broke 100. Heritage’s effort was greatly aided by the fact that Critica and Gamez were the only teammates to go under 100.
One golfer who was less bothered than most by the heavy winds was Liberty junior Emily Knox. Knox won the individual BVAL title for a third straight year and did so in dominant fashion, shooting a 79. Not only was Knox the only player under 80, but she was also the only player under 90. Freedom senior Madison Knight was the second best individual, shooting a 94.
“I think I played pretty well,” Knox said. “It was honestly really hard to focus, but it kind of helped me focus more. But it was really challenging. It was like 30 mph winds. The trees were all down. It was really challenging, but I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of how I played.”
For some of the BVAL golfers, the tournament was the final match of the season. Others will move on to the North Coast Section Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier on Monday, Oct. 25, at Vallejo’s Blue Rock Springs-West Course. As league champions, Heritage will bypass that tournament. Which BVAL players will compete is still to be determined.
The five top individuals from non-qualified teams will play. That means that at least Knox, Knight and the Deer Valley trio of Madison Takahashi, Kylie Johnson and Caitlin Todd — who shot a 100, 101 and 104, respectively — will all be there. Whether Knox will go as an individual or with her team is still in the air.
Liberty has filed for an at-large bid. If the Lions win that appeal, then Knox will qualify as a member of Liberty’s team. Should that happen, her individual spot would go to Antioch’s Dakota Reed, who shot a 106.
For Heritage, though, there’s no uncertainty about what’s next. The Patriots automatically qualify for the NCS Championship, AKA the Tournament of Champions. That will be held at Concord’s Diablo Creek Golf Course on Monday, Nov. 1.
“It’s going to be tough competition. We have all the EBAL teams,” Tinder said. “It’s the ninth league title in a row. I’m very proud of our girls to continue the winning tradition, and I look forward to next year.”
