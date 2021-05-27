The Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) boys golf season wrapped up on Monday, May 24, with Heritage finishing at the top of the standings.
In one respect, that’s business as usual. After all, it was the fifth straight BVAL title for the Patriots. But from another perspective, this year was a lot different.
Unlike in past seasons, there wasn’t much certainty coming in. Senior Arman Bajwa was expected to be Heritage’s No. 1 player, and he definitely held up his end of the bargain. After that, though, the lineup was a mystery coming in.
“We were able to rally with a relatively inexperienced group and get our fifth championship in a row,” Patriot coach Dave Fogelstrom said. “Out of our top six golfers, four of them had never earned a varsity letter in golf before.”
One of the newcomers was freshman Luke Coplan, who averaged a solid 43 over his nine-hole rounds. Fogelstrom also praised the efforts of Trevor Hoople, Zach Krey, Brandon Newberry and Jack Stephenson, noting that “those four worked hard, and with really no varsity experience stepped in and contributed.”
While much of the Patriot lineup was new, one player was not. Bajwa was not only the No. 1 player but also had the best season in school history. He fired the lowest nine-hole round, shooting a 32, and had the lowest scoring average, 35.
Fogelstrom added that seeing what happened to one of his senior teammates in 2020 might have provided further inspiration for Bajwa in 2021.
“Last spring, senior Jonathon Hydorn was well on his way to having one of the greatest seasons in school history, before the shelter-in-place mandate,” Fogelstrom remembered. “He was leading the league in points and won the Wente Tournament against the top competition in Northern California.”
“I believe Arman saw what Jonathon lost and committed himself to make the most of his opportunity if he were to have a season,” the coach added. “He definitely has been focused. We all know things can be taken away in an instant.”
One of the other unique challenges from this season was one that Fogelstrom had to deal with. He’s not just Heritage’s golf coach but is also the head football coach. Normally, football is in the fall and boys golf is in the winter, so that doesn’t present a conflict.
But with football played in the spring this year, it did. With that, Fogelstrom and Kevin Hartwig — who coaches football and golf with Fogelstrom — had some unusual time management challenges.
“This season has definitely been strange,” Fogelstrom said. “As the head football coach, I was doubling up sports for the first month. When has that ever happened? Hartwig and I would run off the golf course and head to the football field for night practice. I had my football and golf rolls on the same Excel spreadsheet for a month. I should frame it. We are all ready for life to get back to normal.”
Of course, one of the benefits of going through all of the additional challenges this season brought is that when the season is over, the accomplishment can feel even better than previous ones.
That logic applies to Heritage’s golf team this year.
“Of all the championships, this one was the most difficult to win and probably the most appreciated by everyone involved, because of the adversity in earning it,” Fogelstrom said. “We had several close matches, and things were in doubt up until the final putt of the BVAL season. There was a great sense of accomplishment for all the players once it was done.”
