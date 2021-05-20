A Heritage player tries to retain possession during the Patriots 4-0 win over Freedom this week. Heritage’s Hailey Hamataka, Jasmine Staples, Karlee Lywandowsky and Kayla Robinson took care of the scoring for the Patriots. Heritage sits in first place in the Bay Valley Athletic League with a record of 7-0. Freedom is 1-3-1 this season.

