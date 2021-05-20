Celebrating perfection
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.

A handful of Heritage High School softball players celebrate a great catch during the Patriots 3-2 win over Freedom this week. The Patriots, nine-time league champions, wrapped up a perfect 20-0 regular season this week. The squad outscored its opponents 228-20 and shut out nine of its adversaries. The team wrapped up an undefeated regular season this week, when Kasey Aguinaga pitched five no-hit innings and struck out 12 in Heritage’s 10-0 win over Antioch. Alex Cutonilli smacked her fifth home run of the season, and Taci Haase and Tianna Bell drove in five combined runs.

