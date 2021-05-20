A handful of Heritage High School softball players celebrate a great catch during the Patriots 3-2 win over Freedom this week. The Patriots, nine-time league champions, wrapped up a perfect 20-0 regular season this week. The squad outscored its opponents 228-20 and shut out nine of its adversaries. The team wrapped up an undefeated regular season this week, when Kasey Aguinaga pitched five no-hit innings and struck out 12 in Heritage’s 10-0 win over Antioch. Alex Cutonilli smacked her fifth home run of the season, and Taci Haase and Tianna Bell drove in five combined runs.
editor's pick
Heritage High School softball team celebrates perfect regular season
-
- Updated
- Comments
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Enhanced Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Fremont Bank to break ground on new state-of-the art, six-story building in Fremont
- Deer Ridge Golf Course focusing on sustainability
- Internet-Breaking Rapper Tom MacDonald Purchases Eminem's $100,000 NFT Beat & Uses It To Make His New Single And Video "Dear Slim"
- CDC: Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can drop the masks, skip social distancing
- California officials announce large state tax rebate
- Teen injured after jumping off Highway 4 Sand Creek Road overpass
- ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Bad News Hits Hard (RECAP)
- Mask mandate still in effect statewide until June 15
- Meet the Principal: Erika Parlog, Discovery Bay Elementary School
- Project Honor lends hope to health care workers
Videos
Collections
- East County Shred composite mountain bike team
- [Photos] Freedom vs. Liberty soccer
- [Photo] Boatyard fire destroys five boats, called suspicious by investigators
- [Photo] Students tour Union Cemetery
- [Photos] Brentwood Creative Communal makers market
- [Photos] Liberty vs. Heritage_Brentwood Bowl 2021
- [Photos] San Joaquin Yacht Club’s Opening Day on the Delta Parade
- [Photos] April 2021 Pets
- [Photos] Sellers Avenue accident
- [Photos] Discovery Bay Fire
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.