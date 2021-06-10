The Heritage High School softball team is hosting a softball skills camp from June 22 to 24 at Heritage High School.
The event, open to those aged 6–12, costs $120.
The camp will run from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. each day at the Heritage baseball fields.
Heritage High School is located at 101 American Ave., in Brentwood.
The registration cut-off date is June 18.
Payments can be made only through Venmo to Heritage High School softball coach Ron Rivers at RV34. For more information, email Rivers at Riversrsoftball@yahoo.com.
