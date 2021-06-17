Ella Simone spent a lot of time in the pool during her senior year at Heritage, competing on the Patriots water polo and swimming teams. It was time well spent: at the end of the school year, Heritage gave Simone its Female Athlete of the Year Award.
“I would like to thank my parents, because they are my biggest supporters,” Simone said. “They have sacrificed so much for me to be successful in this sport and I’m forever grateful to them. I would also like to thank all the coaches through the years who have helped me become the player I am.”
Simone was a part of a Bay Valley Athletic League championship-winning relay team during the swim season. And she made an even bigger splash in water polo. Simone’s 30 goals, 14 assists and 26 steals all led the Patriots. Included in the 30 goals was the 300th of Simone’s high school career.
Regarding the non-statistical highlights of her senior season, Simone identified being able to see her friends at the meets as her top highlight for swimming season. For water polo, Simone remembered the team’s 12-11 victory over Liberty on May 19 as the top highlight.
Of course, for much of the school year there was doubt that a season would take place amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, even before any events actually took place, getting to have any kind of senior season at all was already a highlight for Simone.
“I was so grateful to be able to have a senior season,” she said. “In the beginning of the year, we didn’t really know what we would get. I remember thinking about all the things we wouldn’t get, but all I kept telling myself was if we could get one last season, that would make up for everything we didn’t get — and we got it.”
Simone has now graduated from high school, but she’s not done competing in the pool. In the fall, Simone will attend Fresno State University and play on the women’s water polo team. She’ll be joining a strong team.
The Bulldogs are the reigning Golden Coast Conference champions. They not only reached the 2021 NCAA Women’s Water Polo National Championship Tournament, but they also defeated Cal Lutheran in the first round before being defeated by Stanford in the quarterfinals.
Academically, Simone plans to major in kinesiology and study sports medicine at Fresno State.
While the ongoing pandemic has created many new obstacles and disrupted many routines, a potential positive for many people is that it’s taught them to make the most of every moment. Simone lists herself in that group. With that, some of the things that she once dreaded are now things that make her happy.
“The last 16 months have taught me to take nothing for granted,” Simone said. “Sometimes as an athlete you dread those hard practices, but not being able to play for months makes you realize how much love you have for the sport.”
She concludes, “It makes me want to work even harder and enjoy every moment even more, because you don’t know when that last time will be or what the future could hold.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.