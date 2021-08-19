When Samantha Calkins first competed at the prestigious US Marine Corps 16U & Junior Nationals wrestling tournament in Fargo, ND, she finished third in cadets and in the top 12 in juniors. Her 2021 trip was even better.
Now a senior at Liberty, Calkins was one of many decorated amateur wrestlers from around the country in Fargo from July 17-23. She did as well as expected, coming away with a National Championship in the Junior Women’s 200 pound division.
Calkins entered the event seeded fourth in her class but moved up to No. 2 when the top two girls opted to compete at heavyweight. After winning her first four matches, she met Indiana’s Riley Dempewolf, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in the finals. The two finished the match tied 2-2, but Calkins came away with the victory on criteria, with her two points coming from a two-point takedown.
Calkins headed to Fargo hoping to see Dempewolf. But she also had a strategy that kept her from looking ahead to Dempewolf until she was the opponent at hand.
“It was one match at a time, honestly,” Calkins said. “Going into that tournament, I was hoping to have that girl that I beat in the finals. I had her previously in the season and lost to her. So I wanted that match. But I was focusing on one match at a time. I was hoping I could win, I knew I could. I just had to go out there and prove it.”
Alexander Encarnacion-Strand, Calkins’ coach at Liberty, was impressed with how well Calkins put her plans into action.
“I think she did great,” he said. “She beat the first three opponents to show how dominant she was. The last two rounds were closer, but you’re wrestling girls who were top 10 in the country. In the finals, we won on criteria. It was 2-2, but the girl was ranked higher than us in the country. That speaks volumes on sticking to game plans and doing what we have to do to make those [wins] happen.”
Calkins began wrestling in fourth grade. She was in mixed martial arts classes when she was younger. But after listening to her father tell stories of the sports he did in high school, including wrestling, she became interested. After doing some research on the sport, Calkins decided to give it a shot and eventually made it her primary athletic focus.
She wasn’t the only one. Her brother, David, began wrestling with her.
That gave Samantha a great training partner.
“I want to thank my parents (David and Jackie) and my brother,” she said. “My brother has been my practice partner. He’s a pain but he’s one of the best partners I could have. And my parents always believed in me.”
“And Coach Alex has been there for me since my freshman year,” she added. “He’s worked with me on and off the mat. He’s gotten me to where I am today. I’ve really seen results since he’s been coaching me.”
Next up for Calkins is getting ready for the high school season, which will begin in the winter. She’s also working on prepping for college. Calkins doesn’t know where she’s going to go, but she does know she wants to keep wrestling once there.
Encarnacion-Strand sees Calkins as someone who can be a role model for girls in the area who may be interested in wrestling.
“It’s a big proving ground for women’s wrestling,” he said. “Especially because California has been so tough, but it’s been from a lot of other places. Seeing people win from a town like this, we’re not huge, it gives hope for a lot of the younger girls, that there are people here who can do it. So why not do it when I get older?”
